Bukit Timah Food Centre to be demolished in 2nd half of 2024

Bukit Timah Food Centre will be demolished in the second half of 2024, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

This is to make way for an integrated development project slated for completion in the second half of 2029.

Zaobao reported that the new facility will be a five-storey building with about 29,000 sqm of space to house a market, a food centre, and two floors of underground parking.

The building will connect Beauty World MRT station and the Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School.

There will also be an indoor sports hall, senior and children care facilities, children's education centres and a community library.

The Bukit Timah Community Club currently at 20 Toh Yi Road will be housed in the new integrated development.

The hawkers were originally to move to a temporary facility in June 2023, but the project was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other technical difficulties, Zaobao additionally reported.

The vendors will relocate to a temporary market and food centre across the road about 200m away only in the second half of 2024.

The temporary food centre cost around S$5 million.

The temporary facility will have 100 stalls, with wet market vendors and cooked food vendors sharing the same floor.

Currently, 92 hawker stalls have been confirmed to be relocated, and about 70 are cooked food stalls.

The existing market and cooked food centre has 95 wet market stalls and 84 cooked food stalls.

The cost of building a single-storey temporary facility is about S$5 million, which will be borne by the vendors who want to move there and repaid in four years.

According to a hawker, rental for a food stall at the new facility is about S$1,650.

Inclusive of miscellaneous expenses, the total is S$2,350.

Currently, the monthly rental for a market hawker stall is approximately S$1,000.

