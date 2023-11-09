Back

Bukit Timah Food Centre to be demolished in 2nd half of 2024

It was opened decades ago.

Belmont Lay | November 09, 2023, 06:34 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Bukit Timah Food Centre will be demolished in the second half of 2024, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

This is to make way for an integrated development project slated for completion in the second half of 2029.

Zaobao reported that the new facility will be a five-storey building with about 29,000 sqm of space to house a market, a food centre, and two floors of underground parking.

The building will connect Beauty World MRT station and the Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School.

There will also be an indoor sports hall, senior and children care facilities, children's education centres and a community library.

The Bukit Timah Community Club currently at 20 Toh Yi Road will be housed in the new integrated development.

The hawkers were originally to move to a temporary facility in June 2023, but the project was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other technical difficulties, Zaobao additionally reported.

The vendors will relocate to a temporary market and food centre across the road about 200m away only in the second half of 2024.

The temporary food centre cost around S$5 million.

The temporary facility will have 100 stalls, with wet market vendors and cooked food vendors sharing the same floor.

Currently, 92 hawker stalls have been confirmed to be relocated, and about 70 are cooked food stalls.

The existing market and cooked food centre has 95 wet market stalls and 84 cooked food stalls.

The cost of building a single-storey temporary facility is about S$5 million, which will be borne by the vendors who want to move there and repaid in four years.

According to a hawker, rental for a food stall at the new facility is about S$1,650.

Inclusive of miscellaneous expenses, the total is S$2,350.

Currently, the monthly rental for a market hawker stall is approximately S$1,000.

Top photos via Google Maps

K-drama fans upset over actor Park Seo-Joon's limited screen time in 'The Marvels'

His screen time was shorter than the "time needed to cook cup noodles".

November 09, 2023, 07:50 PM

Former Indonesia minister sentenced to 15 years in prison for corruption

He was also asked to pay a fine of 1 billion rupiah (S$86,671).

November 09, 2023, 07:49 PM

Prince William had 'amazing' food in S'pore, favourite is chicken rice but 'not too fond' of durian

Roasted or steamed?

November 09, 2023, 07:40 PM

Usher in the festive cheer with up to 70% off alcohol at Cellarbration’s Christmas Warehouse Sale

Time to get the party going.

November 09, 2023, 06:51 PM

Man in hard hat stops chicken & chicks crossing Tanjong Pagar road to save their lives & limbs

For their own safety.

November 09, 2023, 06:50 PM

Toa Payoh 5-room HDB DBSS flat sold for S$1.56 million, most expensive resale flat in S'pore

The Peak be peakin'.

November 09, 2023, 06:46 PM

'Good M'sia leaders have to be whiter than white': Syed Saddiq steps down as MUDA president following corruption conviction

Saddiq is likely to appeal his sentence.

November 09, 2023, 06:42 PM

Fresh off 'dream' 2023 season, Sprint Queen Shanti Pereira is looking forward to Paris Olympics 2024

All hail the Sprint Queen.

November 09, 2023, 05:57 PM

3 new escape rooms at Science Centre S’pore featuring themes like Mythical Gameworld & Mad Doctor’s Lair 

A new place to go to test your friendship.

November 09, 2023, 05:50 PM

Man who hacked python's head with cleaver in Boon Lay market fined S$1,000

Pythons are shy creatures that generally do not attack unless provoked.

November 09, 2023, 05:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.