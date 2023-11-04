Police investigating after man in his 50s found dead in Bukit Merah flat

Update (Nov. 4, 4:24pm) — According to a follow-up report by the Chinese media, the police confirmed no foul play.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is investigating after a man in his 50s was found dead on Nov. 4.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the deceased was found in a unit located in Block 117 Bukit Merah View.

The death is believed to have taken place at about 10am on Nov. 4.

A Shin Min reporter who visited the crime scene stated that the corridor was cordoned off, and observed that there were several police officers present.

They noted that an elderly man on crutches was being questioned by police at the time of their visit.

Top photos from Google Maps & Shin Min Daily News