Back

Police investigating after man in his 50s found dead in Bukit Merah flat

The death is believed to have taken place at about 10am on Nov. 4.

Lee Wei Lin | November 04, 2023, 01:40 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Update (Nov. 4, 4:24pm) — According to a follow-up report by the Chinese media, the police confirmed no foul play.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is investigating after a man in his 50s was found dead on Nov. 4.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the deceased was found in a unit located in Block 117 Bukit Merah View.

The death is believed to have taken place at about 10am on Nov. 4.

A Shin Min reporter who visited the crime scene stated that the corridor was cordoned off, and observed that there were several police officers present.

They noted that an elderly man on crutches was being questioned by police at the time of their visit.

Top photos from Google Maps & Shin Min Daily News

Lawrence Wong says he's 'ready for next assignment' as PM Lee announces hand over timeline

Describing his leadership style, Wong said he prefers to start by listening, hearing a diverse range of perspectives and views, and staying open to different ideas.

November 05, 2023, 12:19 PM

PM Lee to hand over leadership to DPM Lawrence Wong before next GE

The next GE is due to take place no later than Nov. 23, 2025.

November 05, 2023, 12:04 PM

Woman falls off 40m-high bridge in Japan while trying to take photo of deer with phone

Tragic.

November 04, 2023, 08:50 PM

Shih Tzu in M'sia goes viral for helping owner collect delivery parcels regularly

A very good girl.

November 04, 2023, 08:36 PM

Up to S$6,000 a night luxurious confinement centre opens in Sentosa hotel

Top-tier experience.

November 04, 2023, 07:09 PM

US military buys Japan scallops after China's ban on Japanese seafood

The U.S. military bought 907kg of Japanese scallops.

November 04, 2023, 06:25 PM

Mothership finds out S$1 to RM3.5: Will exchange rate go higher? Are more people changing money?

Not everyone jumping on the bandwagon.

November 04, 2023, 05:47 PM

M'sian man jailed after attempting to smuggle 13 dogs & cats into S'pore from JB

He agreed to do so in order to pay off his debt.

November 04, 2023, 05:26 PM

S'poreans can be tried in S'pore court for offences committed in international waters & aircrafts

The State Court empowers a district court to try transgression committed "by any person who is a citizen of Singapore on the high sea".

November 04, 2023, 05:08 PM

Student in China bullied into eating faeces in school toilet

Investigations are ongoing.

November 04, 2023, 04:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.