BTS fans, get sold-out concert merchandise & life-sized photo ops at 'Space Of BTS' Orchard Cineleisure pop-up store

If you're part of the BTS ARMY, you've probably been anticipating the "Space Of BTS" pop-up store at Orchard Cineleisure.

Well, the wait is over. The pop-up store opened its doors today and here's a teaser of what you can expect upon your visit.

Sold-out concert merchandise

Fans can get their hands on over 250 products at the pop-up store.

This includes the sought-after sold-out concert merchandise from SUGA's Agust D Solo Tour and BTS' previous concerts including "Yet to Come" and "Permission to Dance" tours.

Solo merchandise

There are also BTS members' solo merchandise, currently sold out on Weverse Shop.

BTS merchandise from various collections

Other BTS merchandise items include apparel, accessories, stationery and lifestyle items from collections like In the Soop, SOOWOOZOO, Dalmajung, Butter, BTS x McDonald's collaboration, and TinyTan.

There are also complete sets of photo books from the latest BTS Special 8 Photo-Folio.

Photo opportunities

Lastly, there are photo opportunities with life-size images of the latest 2023 BTS FESTA portrait with an LED-lit BTS logo.

The "Space Of BTS" pop-up store is open from now to Jan. 21, 2024, at Orchard Cineleisure.

Images via Livia Soh.