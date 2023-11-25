Back

BTS fans, get sold-out concert merchandise & life-sized photo ops at 'Space Of BTS' Orchard Cineleisure pop-up store

Exciting.

Alfie Kwa | November 25, 2023, 03:00 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

If you're part of the BTS ARMY, you've probably been anticipating the "Space Of BTS" pop-up store at Orchard Cineleisure. 

Well, the wait is over. The pop-up store opened its doors today and here's a teaser of what you can expect upon your visit.

Sold-out concert merchandise

Fans can get their hands on over 250 products at the pop-up store.

This includes the sought-after sold-out concert merchandise from SUGA's Agust D Solo Tour and BTS' previous concerts including "Yet to Come" and "Permission to Dance" tours.

Merchandise boxes and BTS Festa 2023 merchandise.

Merchandise from SUGA's Agust D Solo Tour.

BTS lightsticks.

Solo merchandise

There are also BTS members' solo merchandise, currently sold out on Weverse Shop.

ARTIST-MADE Collection by BTS.

Solo merchandise by Jimin.

Solo merchandise by Jimin.

Solo merchandise by RM.

BTS merchandise from various collections

Other BTS merchandise items include apparel, accessories, stationery and lifestyle items from collections like In the Soop, SOOWOOZOO, Dalmajung, Butter, BTS x McDonald's collaboration, and TinyTan.

From the SOOWOOZOO collection.

From the Dalmajung collection.

From the BTS x McDonald's collaboration.

BTS TinyTan.

There are also complete sets of photo books from the latest BTS Special 8 Photo-Folio.

Photo opportunities

Lastly, there are photo opportunities with life-size images of the latest 2023 BTS FESTA portrait with an LED-lit BTS logo.

The "Space Of BTS" pop-up store is open from now to Jan. 21, 2024, at Orchard Cineleisure.

Images via Livia Soh. 

1st group of hostages released in Israel-Hamas truce, Thai & Filipino nationals also released

24 hostages taken by Hamas and 39 Palestinians from Israeli prisons were released.

November 25, 2023, 03:59 PM

How S’porean, 57, went from petrol kiosk cashier to OCBC customer service manager & stayed for 36 years

It ain’t easy, but someone’s gotta do it.

November 25, 2023, 01:01 PM

'A smashing success', says Tommy Koh of mural artist Yip Yew Chong's book launch, receives autographed copy

The books are available at all major bookstores in Singapore.

November 25, 2023, 12:56 PM

Flying taxis launch in S'pore put on hold due to lack of local funding partners

Singapore will remain their Asia-Pacific headquarters.

November 25, 2023, 12:31 PM

Over 20m-tall Christmas tree, tufting, bauble-making workshops & more at The Star Vista till Dec. 25

Perfect to keep you jolly this Christmas season.

November 25, 2023, 11:56 AM

With Terry Gou officially dropping out, Taiwan presidential race will be a 3-way contest

"Choosing to yield is all the love I can give to my homeland," he said.

November 25, 2023, 11:30 AM

Science Centre lets the child in you ‘play with your food’ through a quirky food-themed maze from Nov. 24

Try alternative future food like upcycled snacks and drinks.

November 25, 2023, 11:04 AM

Firsthand: Yishun isn't cursed. It's just the Gen Z of towns.

No writers were harmed in this trip to Yishun.

November 25, 2023, 10:13 AM

Tony Leung to visit S'pore on Dec. 21, 2023

He will be promoting his upcoming movie "The Goldfinger".

November 25, 2023, 03:39 AM

Pearl's Hill Upper Barracks tenants have to move after March 2025, lease not getting renewed

Slated for redevelopment.

November 25, 2023, 02:56 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.