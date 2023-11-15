Back

S'pore BMW called out for overtaking using road shoulder on M'sia's North-South Expressway

It is illegal to drive on the lane unnecessarily.

Khine Zin Htet | November 15, 2023, 06:17 PM

A Singapore-registered BMW was spotted using the road shoulder of Malaysia's North-South Expressway to overtake other vehicles.

The driver's actions were called out as it violated the rules and went against the etiquette of motorists in Malaysia.

A video was posted in the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group by a motorcyclist, who was also riding along the road shoulder and captured the car in action.

Speeding and overtaking

In the video, the BMW could be seen travelling relatively faster than the other vehicles along the road shoulder until it approached the motorcyclist from behind.

It then proceeded to overtake the motorcyclist by filtering to the right-most lane, before pulling back across two lanes into the road shoulder.

The video's caption indicated that the incident took place on Nov. 13, 2023 on the North-South Expressway, also known as Plus Highway, from Yong Peng towards Ayer Hitam, a two-hour drive from the Causeway.

Gif via SG Road Vigilante

Road shoulders are also known as emergency lanes in Malaysia, and are generally used by emergency vehicles or vehicles that need to pull over urgently.

According to Motorist Malaysia, an unnecessary use of the emergency lane can result in a RM300 (S$86.70) fine.

Fast-moving vehicles that want to overtake should keep to the right-most lane.

Responses

Response to the video saw commenters recount similar encounters of vehicles using the road shoulder to overtake vehicles.

Screenshot via SG Road Vigilante

Screenshot via SG Road Vigilante

Meanwhile, some pointed out that the motorcyclist was also in the wrong as he was riding on the road shoulder as well.

Screenshot via SG Road Vigilante

One commenter responded that it is an "unspoken rule" for motorcyclists to ride on road shoulders to avoid speeding cars and traffic congestion.

Screenshot via SG Road Vigilante

Top photos from SG Road Vigilante 

