Ang Mo Kio St 51 4-room flat sold for S$1 million

A four-room HDB flat at Block 591A Ang Mo Kio Street 51 was sold for S$1 million in October 2023.

The unit at Cheng San Court, located above the 30th floor, was the first flat in that block to be sold for the S$1 million milestone.

The previous high was S$990,000.

Two units, located between the 25th and 30th floors, were sold for that amount in March 2023.

The latest transaction involved a unit with 94 years and five months left on its lease.

It offers a good view of the surroundings due to it being on a high floor.

The convenient accessibility of the unit and proximity to amenities has also allowed it to command a high price.

Residents of Cheng San Court can access Ang Mo Kio, Tavistock, and Teck Ghee MRT stations.

Nearby schools include Jing Shan Primary School, Teck Ghee Primary School, and Townsville Primary School.

