Baby squirrel approaches man in S'pore, climbs his foot like it's a tree

A man in Singapore had a close encounter with an adorable baby squirrel.

In a Nov. 27 post on Facebook group Singapore Wildlife Sightings, he showed photos and a video of a baby squirrel climbing onto his foot and his forearm.

IRL Disney princess

The critter in question appears to be either a plantain or slender squirrel.

The two most common squirrel species in Singapore, they are arboreal and prefer to jump from tree to tree rather than stay on the ground.

This little one, however, appears to have be a bit of an adventurous streak.

The Facebook user, who goes by the moniker Eagle Fly, also filmed a second squirrel nestled in a nearby bush.

As one commenter put it:

Not the first time

According to the user, the encounter happened at his workplace — and not for the first time, either.

"My workplace got a lot of wild squirrels, they got no fear of humans [sic]," he explained in the comments.

However, a user mentioned in the comments section that such contact may pose a risk of the baby's mother abandoning her offspring.

Members of the public are advised not to handle wild animals by themselves.

If you need help, here's a 24-hour hotline to NParks' Animal Response Centre: 1800 476 1600.

You can also contact 24-hour Acres wildlife rescue hotline at 9783 7782.

Top image from Eagle Fly/Facebook