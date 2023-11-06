Back

Artbox 2024 to be held at S'pore Expo Hall 6 on Jan. 26-28 & Feb. 2-4, 2024 weekends

November 06, 2023, 06:09 PM

Artbox 2024 will be held at Singapore Expo Hall 6 over two weekends on Jan. 26 to 28, and Feb. 2 to 4, 2024, from 12pm to 11pm.

The event, touted as the largest all-day creative night festival with retail, food and games on offer, takes up 105,000 sq ft of the Singapore Expo Hall 6.

Over 100 food and beverage stalls will be in operation.

The 2023 edition was also held at the Singapore Expo.

The theme for Artbox 2024 is "Avenue", where influences from the U.S., South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Thailand will be on show.

Visitors can also expect roving activities featuring cultural performances and dance, and dedicated activity zones.

Top photos via Artbox

