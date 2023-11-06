Anwar says damage of Israeli bombings of Gaza 'far exceeds' Hiroshima in WWII

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has claimed that the "damage in Gaza" has supposedly "far exceeded" what was witnessed in Hiroshima during World War II.

"In the aftermath of the bombings, the damage in Gaza has far exceeded what happened in Hiroshima during World War II," Malaysiakini reported, citing Bernama.

Anwar was speaking during a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, who was in Malaysia for a visit.

Casualties so far

According to figures released by the Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza, at least 9,770 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the terror attacks by Hamas in Israel on Oct. 7, and the retaliatory strikes by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on Gaza, The Guardian reported.

According to one source, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, the initial casualties of the Hiroshima atomic bombing alone (i.e. deaths within several months of the bombing) places the lowest estimates at around 70,000, to as high as 140,000.

Kishida is in Malaysia on a two-day working visit, his first to the country since becoming prime minister.

During the press conference, Anwar also commended Japan's efforts to provide humanitarian aid to the afflicted residents of the Gaza Strip, as well as "addressing the issue of Israeli settlements in Palestine," according to Free Malaysia Today.

The Malaysian prime minister also added that the country was satisfied with the International Atomic Energy Agency’s report on the minimal radiological impact on marine life after the release of treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

Malaysia will continue to import products from Japan.

Top image from Anwar Ibrahim Facebook.