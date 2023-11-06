Back

Anwar says damage of Israeli bombings of Gaza 'far exceeds' Hiroshima in WWII

Kishida is in Malaysia on a 2-day working visit.

Sulaiman Daud | November 06, 2023, 03:34 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has claimed that the "damage in Gaza" has supposedly "far exceeded" what was witnessed in Hiroshima during World War II.

"In the aftermath of the bombings, the damage in Gaza has far exceeded what happened in Hiroshima during World War II," Malaysiakini reported, citing Bernama.

Anwar was speaking during a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, who was in Malaysia for a visit.

Casualties so far

According to figures released by the Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza, at least 9,770 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the terror attacks by Hamas in Israel on Oct. 7, and the retaliatory strikes by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on Gaza, The Guardian reported.

According to one source, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, the initial casualties of the Hiroshima atomic bombing alone (i.e. deaths within several months of the bombing) places the lowest estimates at around 70,000, to as high as 140,000.

Kishida is in Malaysia on a two-day working visit, his first to the country since becoming prime minister.

During the press conference, Anwar also commended Japan's efforts to provide humanitarian aid to the afflicted residents of the Gaza Strip, as well as "addressing the issue of Israeli settlements in Palestine," according to Free Malaysia Today.

The Malaysian prime minister also added that the country was satisfied with the International Atomic Energy Agency’s report on the minimal radiological impact on marine life after the release of treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

Malaysia will continue to import products from Japan.

Top image from Anwar Ibrahim Facebook.

Oct. 14-15 bank service outage: 2.5 million ATM & payment transactions & 810,000 access attempts failed

Both banks experienced system outages and were only able to fully recover after more than 12 hours.

November 06, 2023, 03:02 PM

Errant motorcyclists near Woodlands Checkpoint stopped for checks, 17 found without valid licence & insurance

21 motorcycles had improper licence plates.

November 06, 2023, 02:48 PM

Changi's new resort hotel with rooms made from repurposed buses to open on Dec. 1

Bookings are now open.

November 06, 2023, 02:45 PM

DBS announces S$0.48 per share dividend as net profit soars in 3rd quarter of 2023

The bank's total income for the quarter also grew 16 per cent to a record S$5.19 billion.

November 06, 2023, 02:40 PM

S'pore govt considers labelling sodium levels of food, similar to sugar content labels

The government is also offering grants to suppliers to reformulate their products to contain less sodium.

November 06, 2023, 02:08 PM

Pack of stray dogs chase jogger at Pasir Ris Drive 3

Speed.

November 06, 2023, 12:51 PM

Man drives 11,000km from S'pore to China & back in BMW over 27 days

Epic road trip.

November 06, 2023, 11:23 AM

Firsthand: I went to Blk 26 in Sin Ming for fun after I saw others going there & feeling spooked

What happens when Singaporeans get too bored.

November 06, 2023, 11:01 AM

Woman, 33, & baby, 1, found at foot of Eunos block of flats

The baby was seen in a diaper.

November 06, 2023, 10:27 AM

60kmh speed limiters a must for lighter lorries in S'pore from Jan. 1, 2024

Capping their top speed.

November 06, 2023, 09:14 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.