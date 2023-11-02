Back

Ann Kok, 50, the surprise star of Shopee's 11.11 commercial, grooves with co-stars half her age

We can only hope that we are as energetic at 50.

Joshua Lee | November 02, 2023, 03:13 PM

Readers of a certain vintage will remember former Mediacorp actress Ann Kok.

She is 50 now but you wouldn't guess it from her latest appearance in Shopee's 11.11 sale commercial:

Dressed in a sleek black blouse with cutouts and sporting a chic chin-length haircut, Kok grooved and lipsynced to the campaign's jingle, a parody of 1998 hit "Booom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!" by Vengaboys.

Alongside Kok were Noontalk Media actress Kimberly Chia, 28, and influencers Hailey Teo, 24, and Soh Pei Shi, 28.

There is a considerable age gap between Kok and her younger co-stars but it wasn't obvious in the commercial, thanks to Kok's youthful appearance and energy.

Kok told 8 Days that the dance moves were not dificult and credited her past experience on variety shows for her ability to pick up new dance moves.

Even though dancing is not her forte, she said that she didn't mind taking on the campaign because she enjoys exploring new and fun things.

Popularity soared when she made debut

Kok burst onto the local entertainment scene in 1993 after she emerged as a finalist on Star Search, a local talent programme.

In the 90s, Kok landed the lead role in a number of television series, leading to her soaring popularity. From 1995 to 1999, she took home the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes award each year.

Her streak was cut short when she left Singapore to further her career overseas in 2000.

When she returned to Singapore in 2003, she continued acting, first for the now defunct MediaWorks, and then, Mediacorp.

In 2006, she received her first acting nomination in her acting career -- the Star Awards for Best Actress for her role in "Love Concierge". Since then, she picked up more Star Awards Best Actress nominations in 2010, 2011, and 2012. Unfortunately the award proved elusive.

Kok left Mediacorp in 2014.

Top images: Shopee, Ann Kok/Instagram. 

