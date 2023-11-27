S'pore bride & groom hold anime wedding, guests nail dress code

A couple in Singapore, who got married recently, really love anime — and they made sure their guests got into character for their big day.

What happened

In a TikTok uploaded by the bride, the voiceover said: "When you finally got married to your otaku husband but you don't want a boring wedding dinner, so you ask your guests to dress up in their best cosplay."

Guests showed up in cosplay and dressed as characters from anime, such as "One Piece", "Jujutsu Kaisen", "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba", and "Pokémon".

The bridesmaids and groomsmen were also in character outfits seen in "Attack on Titan", and even used the anime soundtrack as the song for their wedding entourage march.

A different and fun wedding

The bride — who wishes to be referred to as Sofy — said she and her husband Yanming, both 30, chose to host an anime wedding after a friend suggested the idea to them.

As weddings are "not a cheap affair", they wanted theirs to be different and fun.

Sofy manages her own hawker business, while Yanming is a project executive at an information technology company.

The wedding dinner was held at Orchard Rendezvous Hotel along Tanglin Road.

"We were very happy and shocked. We were initially worried only a couple [of guests] would come in cosplay but the number of people who actually came in cosplay really exceeded our expectations because not all of our guests are into anime, and none of us had any cosplay experiences before," Sofy said.

Out of the 230 guests who were present, around 30 people showed up in cosplay outfits.

Anime played a huge part in their relationship

Sofy told Mothership that "Attack on Titan" was one of the first anime series her husband introduced to her when they first started dating.

She quickly fell in love with the story, and it soon became the duo's favourite anime.

She said: "In a way, 'Attack on Titan' has played a huge part in our relationship."

Coincidentally, the finale of the anime aired on Nov. 4, which was the same day that Sofy and Yanming hosted their wedding dinner.

The date was not planned to be coincidental.

The couple also requested a photo and video shoot with their bridesmaids and groomsmen in their cosplay, using a nature backdrop to capture an atmosphere similar to the anime.

The photo was shot in Singapore and it came out looking great, which Sofy said was due to the efforts of the photography team.

A heartwarming experience

Seeing how family members showed up as characters in anime that her husband grew up with, Sofy said it was a very heartwarming experience for her and her husband.

"We are very very thankful to have supportive and enthusiastic family and friends who are willing to cosplay for our wedding," she said.

Image via @veryfakeotaku/ TikTok