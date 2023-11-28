Back

Motorcyclist gets thrown into air after failing to stop in time & colliding with car along Airport Boulevard

Two persons were conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

Winnie Li | November 28, 2023, 12:00 PM

A motorcyclist was thrown into the air after they failed to stop in time and collided with the rear end of a black vehicle along Airport Boulevard on Nov. 26 night.

The scene of the accident and its aftermath were captured by a dashcam of a passing vehicle. The footage was subsequently shared on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante - SGRV.

The accident

In the video, the motorcycle could be seen heading straight, following a white vehicle which was signalling that it's moving to the lane on the left.

When the white vehicle changed lanes, the motorcycle did not slow down.

It subsequently collided with the rear end of the black vehicle that was ahead of the white vehicle earlier on.

The motorcyclist was also thrown into the air and hit the side of another white vehicle passing by before falling to the ground.

Their helmet and belongings were scattered across the road.

The aftermath

After the accident took place, paramedics could be seen attending to two injured individuals who were either sitting or lying on the ground.

At least three police officers and two traffic police officers were present at the scene.

The accident also appeared to have caused congestion, as two lanes were cordoned off by traffic cones.

Statement from SCDF

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to a road traffic accident along Airport Boulevard on Sunday at around 8:45pm.

Two persons were subsequently conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

Top images via SG Road Vigilante - SGRV/Facebook

