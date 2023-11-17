A-Lin & Benjamin Kheng to perform at charity concert on Dec. 1

A fundraiser concert is slated to be held on Dec. 1 at The Star Theatre.

Called "Extra Ordinary Stars", it is a 100-minute live concert organised by Extra Ordinary People, a registered charity that enables and supports children and individuals with special needs.

The inaugural event is headlined by Taiwanese singer A-Lin and magician Cyril Takayama.

You can also catch Singaporean talents like Benjamin Kheng, Glenn Yong, Wheel Smith Zanna Phua, Adelyn Koh, John Chan, Isabelle Lim, Daniel Teo and Cantare Choir.

Differently-abled youths will also be performing alongside these acts.

From S$128

Prices of the tickets are from S$128 to S$288.

Tickets to the event are now on sale via Sistic.

All proceeds will be distributed equally amongst three Institution of a Public Character (IPC) charity organisations: Extra Ordinary People, Happee Hearts Movement, and YMCA.

Details

When: Dec. 1, 2023, from 8pm

Where: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre

Top image via A-Lin, Benjamin Kheng & Wheel Smith's Instagram page.