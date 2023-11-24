Back

24-hour F&B options at newly reopened Changi Airport T2

Spoilt for choice.

Fasiha Nazren | November 02, 2023, 07:56 PM

Changi Airport Terminal 2 (T2) officially reopened on Nov. 1 after three-and-a-half years of expansion works.

The terminal now features new attractions and facilities like The Wonderfall, a 14-metre-tall digital waterfall display, and Flap Pix, the repurposed iconic split-flap flight information board.

Travellers catching a late (or early) flight will also be pleased to know that there is a sizeable variety of food and beverage establishments that open round the clock at both public and transit areas.

Here's a list of 24-hour food options that you can find at T2:

Public area

Crave

Photo by Mothership.

Where: Arrival Hall

Heavenly Wang

Where: Arrival Hall

Jones the Grocer

Photo by Mothership.

Where: Departure Hall

McDonald's

Photo by Mothership.

Where: Arrival Hall

Paris Baguette

Photo by Mothership.

Where: Arrival Hall

Swee Choon

Photo by Mothership.

Where: Arrival Hall

Starbucks

Photo by Mothership.

Where: Departure Hall

Wang Noodle House

Photo by Mothership.

Where: Arrival Hall

Transit area

Buk Chang Dong Soon Tofu

Photo by Mothership.

Where: Gourmet Garden

Chef Wei HK Cheong Fun

Photo by Mothership.

Where: Gourmet Garden

Crave

Photo by Mothership.

Where: Gourmet Garden

Dunkin' Donuts

Photo by Mothership.

Where: Gourmet Garden

Pho Street

Photo by Mothership.

Where: Level 3, Departure Lounge (Central)

LiHo

Photo by Mothership.

Where: Gourmet Garden

Subway

Photo by Mothership.

Where: Level 3, Departure Lounge (Central)

The Hainan Story Coffee & Toast

Photo by Mothership.

Where: Gourmet Garden

The Satay Club

Photo by Mothership.

Where: Level 2, Departure Lounge (Central)

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Photo by Mothership.

Where: Gourmet Garden

Top image from Mothership.

