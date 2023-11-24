24-hour F&B options at newly reopened Changi Airport T2

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected]

Changi Airport Terminal 2 (T2) officially reopened on Nov. 1 after three-and-a-half years of expansion works.

The terminal now features new attractions and facilities like The Wonderfall, a 14-metre-tall digital waterfall display, and Flap Pix, the repurposed iconic split-flap flight information board.

Travellers catching a late (or early) flight will also be pleased to know that there is a sizeable variety of food and beverage establishments that open round the clock at both public and transit areas.

Here's a list of 24-hour food options that you can find at T2:

Public area

Crave

Where: Arrival Hall

Heavenly Wang

Where: Arrival Hall

Jones the Grocer

Where: Departure Hall

McDonald's

Where: Arrival Hall

Paris Baguette

Where: Arrival Hall

Swee Choon

Where: Arrival Hall

Starbucks

Where: Departure Hall

Wang Noodle House

Where: Arrival Hall

Transit area

Buk Chang Dong Soon Tofu

Where: Gourmet Garden

Chef Wei HK Cheong Fun

Where: Gourmet Garden

Crave

Where: Gourmet Garden

Dunkin' Donuts

Where: Gourmet Garden

Pho Street

Where: Level 3, Departure Lounge (Central)

LiHo

Where: Gourmet Garden

Subway

Where: Level 3, Departure Lounge (Central)

The Hainan Story Coffee & Toast

Where: Gourmet Garden

The Satay Club

Where: Level 2, Departure Lounge (Central)

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Where: Gourmet Garden

Top image from Mothership.