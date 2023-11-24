24-hour F&B options at newly reopened Changi Airport T2

Changi Airport Terminal 2 (T2) officially reopened on Nov. 1 after three-and-a-half years of expansion works.
The terminal now features new attractions and facilities like The Wonderfall, a 14-metre-tall digital waterfall display, and Flap Pix, the repurposed iconic split-flap flight information board.
Travellers catching a late (or early) flight will also be pleased to know that there is a sizeable variety of food and beverage establishments that open round the clock at both public and transit areas.
Here's a list of 24-hour food options that you can find at T2:
Public area
Crave
Where: Arrival Hall
Heavenly Wang
Where: Arrival Hall
Jones the Grocer
Where: Departure Hall
McDonald's
Where: Arrival Hall
Paris Baguette
Where: Arrival Hall
Swee Choon
Where: Arrival Hall
Starbucks
Where: Departure Hall
Wang Noodle House
Where: Arrival Hall
Transit area
Buk Chang Dong Soon Tofu
Where: Gourmet Garden
Chef Wei HK Cheong Fun
Where: Gourmet Garden
Crave
Where: Gourmet Garden
Dunkin' Donuts
Where: Gourmet Garden
Pho Street
Where: Level 3, Departure Lounge (Central)
LiHo
Where: Gourmet Garden
Subway
Where: Level 3, Departure Lounge (Central)
The Hainan Story Coffee & Toast
Where: Gourmet Garden
The Satay Club
Where: Level 2, Departure Lounge (Central)
Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice
Where: Gourmet Garden
