97% of 632 escalator incidents from Jan. to Oct. 2023 attributed to user behaviour, under 3% due to mechanical faults

From January to October 2023, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) received 632 reports of escalator incidents.

Of these, 97 per cent or 616 cases were attributed to user behaviour, BCA said in a press release on Nov. 27, 2023.

The remaining 16 cases, or less than 3 per cent, were due to mechanical faults, such as the handrail stopping while the escalator was still in motion.

People struggling with bulky items such as prams is top cause of escalator incidents

According to BCA, the top cause of escalator incidents, or 17 per cent of all cases, occurred due to individuals struggling with large or heavy items, including prams, luggage and shopping trolleys.

In addition, more than half of these cases involved people aged 55 and above.

BCA added that such data "underscores" the need for more "targeted initiatives" to discourage people with bulky items from using escalators for their personal safety.

Other major causes include people moving on escalator, shoes getting stuck

BCA also highlighted four other major causes of escalator incidents which, together with people struggling with bulky items, accounted for 65 per cent of all cases.

16 per cent was the result of people either moving on the escalator or not holding onto the handrail.

12 per cent was attributed to the user’s physical health conditions, such as riding the escalator when feeling unwell or dizzy.

11 per cent was the result of people being distracted, including by the usage of their mobile phones.

Another nine per cent was due to shoes or body parts getting trapped in the escalator steps, particularly among young children.

BCA: Escalator safety is a "shared responsibility"

According to BCA, there are over 7,000 escalators across Singapore, which means it is crucial for individuals to use them "responsibly", especially during "high-traffic" times like the upcoming festive period.

BCA’s Group Director for Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Group, Teo Orh Hai, said that making escalators safe for users is a "shared responsibility".

In noting that a high rate of incidents is linked to user behaviour, Teo urged people to be more aware and careful while using escalators.

BCA piloting use of magnetic bollards to discourage people with bulky items from using escalators

BCA also said that it is working together with the industry to implement safety solutions and raise public awareness on the safe use of escalators.

These efforts include piloting the use of magnetic bollards to discourage users from riding the escalator with bulky items, especially prams and strollers.

These magnetic bollards can be placed closer to escalator landings, are easily installed and can be removed in case of emergencies.

BCA also said that it is "jointly supporting" an escalator safety workshop with Frasers Property Singapore, organised by escalator manufacturer Schindler.

This workshop, which is scheduled for Dec. 2 at Century Square, is specifically designed to educate young children about safe practices on escalators.

