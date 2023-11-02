2 Indonesians aged 33 & 36 arrested for illegally entering S'pore by sea in motorised boat

The police have arrested two Indonesian men, aged 33 and 36, for unlawful entry into Singapore on Nov. 20, 2023.

On Nov. 19, at 11:58pm, the coast guard's surveillance system detected an unknown fast-moving craft heading towards the shoreline of Tanah Merah Coast Road.

The craft veered away from the floating sea barriers deployed at the entrance of Tanah Merah Canal before landing at the coastline nearby.

Officers from the Police Coast Guard, Bedok Police Division, the Gurkha Contingent and the Special Operations Command responded and arrested two men who disembarked from the craft within seven hours from the time of detection.

The two men were allegedly found without any valid travel documents.

A fibre glass sampan measuring 5m in length, which was fitted with one outboard motor, was also seized.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The two men were to be charged on Nov. 21 for unlawful entry into Singapore.

If found guilty, they may be jailed up to six months and receive at least three strokes of the cane.

Top photo via Singapore Police Force