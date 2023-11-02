Back

2 Indonesians aged 33 & 36 arrested for illegally entering S'pore by sea in motorised boat

The two men were arrested within seven hours from the time of detection.

Belmont Lay | November 21, 2023, 11:06 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The police have arrested two Indonesian men, aged 33 and 36, for unlawful entry into Singapore on Nov. 20, 2023.

On Nov. 19, at 11:58pm, the coast guard's surveillance system detected an unknown fast-moving craft heading towards the shoreline of Tanah Merah Coast Road.

The craft veered away from the floating sea barriers deployed at the entrance of Tanah Merah Canal before landing at the coastline nearby.

Officers from the Police Coast Guard, Bedok Police Division, the Gurkha Contingent and the Special Operations Command responded and arrested two men who disembarked from the craft within seven hours from the time of detection.

The two men were allegedly found without any valid travel documents.

A fibre glass sampan measuring 5m in length, which was fitted with one outboard motor, was also seized.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The two men were to be charged on Nov. 21 for unlawful entry into Singapore.

If found guilty, they may be jailed up to six months and receive at least three strokes of the cane.

The police said investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via Singapore Police Force

Indonesia VP candidate Gibran accused of faking education, shows degree received at S'pore MDIS as proof

Gibran is the son of current president Jokowi, and vice presidential candidate of Prabowo Subianto.

November 21, 2023, 04:37 PM

Married male ex-teacher in S'pore, 40, molested 13 secondary school boys, jailed 3 years 6 months

Four of the boys were molested in the school's CCA room from 2017 to 2018.

November 21, 2023, 04:24 PM

Sembawang factory worker, 34, gets head crushed by machine after safety feature was bypassed

Investigations found that the safety feature was bypassed from around the time the factory started using the machine.

November 21, 2023, 04:23 PM

Firsthand: Blind masseur, 60, works 7 days a week in Bedok stall. More than money, he searches for meaning & love.

"I love massage. To cure people's sickness, like aching here, aching there. Pain here, pain there."

November 21, 2023, 04:01 PM

S'pore court orders former INSEAD student who harassed dean, fired blanks from gun at campus, to pay S$30,000

The court also granted the dean a protection order against the student.

November 21, 2023, 04:00 PM

Cat adoption drive, Oatside Teh Tarik, flower arrangement workshop & more at Eco Bazaar by Mothership on Earth on Nov. 25

Come one, come all.

November 21, 2023, 03:39 PM

Prison warden sought S$133,000 in bribes from Changi Prison maximum security inmate to help secure transfer

The inmate kept a record of the warden's requests and eventually decided to report him.

November 21, 2023, 03:16 PM

Acres giving free educational workshop on animal cruelty-free living on Nov. 25 in Boon Keng

Open to the public.

November 21, 2023, 02:03 PM

CEO of Singtel-owned Optus resigns less than 2 weeks after 12 million Australians hit with 12-hour outage

Optus revealed it didn't have any contingency plans when such an outage occurred.

November 21, 2023, 12:29 PM

5 places to get X’mas decor from atas to affordable

Ready to deck the halls?

November 21, 2023, 12:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.