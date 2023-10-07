Youths should do work they're passionate about, but be practical too: PM Lee

Young people should pursue the work they're passionate about — but at the same time, be practical about how they do it.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said this in response to a question by a Ngee Ann Polytechnic student named Gracelyn at the Oct. 5 Asia Future Summit.

She had asked for his views about students opting to pursue stable jobs over the work they are "truly passionate about", and the resultant conflict and burnout.

Following your passion

PM Lee prefaced his answer by noting that "we would like young people to do things which they want to do".

"But I would like young people to know that whatever you do, there will be a lot of hard work," he added.

He gave the example of a concert pianist. "To become a concert pianist, you must play a lot of scales. It is very boring. And you have to be drilled and practise. And you cannot help that," he explained.

"But life is like that."

The prime minister added that "it is good to strike out on a different path".

"You work at it, you go that direction. But we also have to be practical about it and apply ourselves," he said.

"And as you grow up, gradually you will get a better sense of knowing what you want to do."

Gap year

PM Lee also responded to Gracelyn's remark about more youths taking gap years and making career switches.

The student had asked for his views on the trend, which she attributed to more youths feeling conflicted "between societal expectations and what they truly want".

"A gap year is not a bad thing," PM Lee said.

While it might have been seen as a luxury "to his generation", PM Lee noted that such things are these days considered quite normal, and are in fact a good opportunity.

"Take it, see the world, learn a bit more and round yourself up," he advised.

"Grow up in new directions. And therefore be more prepared to play a role to contribute and to make a difference over what I hope will be a long and productive lifetime."

Asia Future Summit

Lee's remarks were part of the closing dialogue for the Asia Future Summit, a two-day inaugural conference held by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH).

The theme, in line with the 100th birth anniversary of Singapore's founding prime minister, was "Revisiting Lee Kuan Yew’s View Of The World: Looking Ahead To Singapore And Asia’s Future Amid Turbulent Times."

In addition to Lee, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat also participated in dialogues and panel discussions.

Other notable participants include former Australian prime minister John Howard and former United States ambassador to Singapore Jon Huntsman.

Top image from Prime Minister's Office/Youtube