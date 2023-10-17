S$34.7 million yacht runs aground off Sentosa

A luxury yacht not registered in Singapore was stranded near Sentosa on Monday afternoon, Oct. 16.

Australian media reported that the 56m yacht, named Australia, purportedly belongs to mining magnate and former Australian member of parliament Clive Palmer.

He bought the vessel in 2021, Sydney Morning Herald reported.

SMH spoke to an onlooker at the scene, who described the vessel as going inside a navigational buoy marking shallow water.

The craft, which is worth about A$40 million (S$34.7 million), had run aground in Singapore waters.

Clive Palmer’s extravagant yacht, Australia, appears to be sinking, or at least stranded, near the Sentosa Resort in Singapore. Looks like he’s finally got his own Titanic. 😂#auspol pic.twitter.com/7LQN9n6WWo — André Haermeyer 🇦🇺🇺🇦🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@AHaermeyer) October 16, 2023

The facilities on board include a jacuzzi, bars and a VIP suite.

A Mothership reader shared that the yacht was seen stuck and lopsided at about 5:30pm.

The reader also provided photographs of the yacht.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore told The Straits Times that the Maritime Safety Control Centre, which the authority operates, was notified of the incident at about 4:30pm.

The Malta-flagged yacht ran aground off Buran Channel near Sentosa, it was reported. SMH said that the vessel was "free and on the move" at around 10:30pm on Oct. 16.

The Guardian reported that it understands the vessel was making its way back to Australia.

Top photos via Mothership reader