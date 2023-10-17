Back

S$34.7 million yacht runs aground off Sentosa

It was believed to have entered shallow waters off Singapore.

Sulaiman Daud | October 17, 2023, 01:32 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A luxury yacht not registered in Singapore was stranded near Sentosa on Monday afternoon, Oct. 16.

Australian media reported that the 56m yacht, named Australia, purportedly belongs to mining magnate and former Australian member of parliament Clive Palmer.

He bought the vessel in 2021, Sydney Morning Herald reported.

SMH spoke to an onlooker at the scene, who described the vessel as going inside a navigational buoy marking shallow water.

The craft, which is worth about A$40 million (S$34.7 million), had run aground in Singapore waters.

The facilities on board include a jacuzzi, bars and a VIP suite.

A Mothership reader shared that the yacht was seen stuck and lopsided at about 5:30pm.

The reader also provided photographs of the yacht.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore told The Straits Times that the Maritime Safety Control Centre, which the authority operates, was notified of the incident at about 4:30pm.

The Malta-flagged yacht ran aground off Buran Channel near Sentosa, it was reported. SMH said that the vessel was "free and on the move" at around 10:30pm on Oct. 16.

The Guardian reported that it understands the vessel was making its way back to Australia.

Top photos via Mothership reader

2 Swedish football fans in Belgium killed by gunman, Euro 2024 qualifier match suspended

The gunman is still on the run at time of writing.

October 17, 2023, 01:12 PM

Gutzy Asia, S'pore Eye & TOC issued POFMA correction for false claims about nationality of woman outside Yishun flat

The deceased was a Singaporean, stated the Ministry of Manpower.

October 17, 2023, 12:58 PM

Grab buying Trans-cab may raise barriers for rival ride-hailing platforms: S'pore competition watchdog

Grab said it is committed to ensuring the acquisition benefits commuters.

October 17, 2023, 12:12 PM

Raffles’ banded langurs' population in S'pore expected to double over next 15 years: Study

The rare primates were thought to be on the road to extinction in the 1990s.

October 17, 2023, 11:26 AM

Got7's Mark Tuan at ION Orchard on Oct. 21 for YSL Beauty event

Town might be extra crowded this Saturday.

October 17, 2023, 11:03 AM

4 Porsche cars cut queue at Tuas Second Link to enter S'pore, later made to U-turn to JB

The four Singapore-registered cars managed to squeeze into the queue.

October 17, 2023, 06:46 AM

IKEA Alexandra has 'photobooth' with prints from S$0.50

Fun.

October 16, 2023, 09:52 PM

Yacht, on sale for more than S$21.2 million, linked to 2 accused in S$2.8 billion money laundering case

Luxury on water.

October 16, 2023, 08:45 PM

Biden calls for humanitarian aid into Gaza & path to Palestine state, but emphasises Hamas needs to be eliminated

Negotiations are ongoing for aid to enter Gaza.

October 16, 2023, 08:17 PM

Our mission is to make S'pore last a very long time, as compared to S'pore, Michigan: Lawrence Wong

Wong also said that Singapore is neither pro-China nor pro-America, but pro-Singapore.

October 16, 2023, 07:42 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.