Yacht, on sale for more than S$21.2 million, linked to 2 accused in S$2.8 billion money laundering case

A yacht linked to two of the accused involved in the S$2.8 billion money laundering case in Singapore has been put up for sale for US$15.5 million (S$21.2 million).

According to The Straits Times, the vessel is named “Family” and has been on sale since mid-September 2023.

The advertisement for the craft came about a month after nine men and one woman were arrested on Aug. 15 by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) during islandwide raids.

The total value of assets seized or issued with the prohibition of disposal orders by the police now stands at more than S$2.8 billion, up from S$1 billion previously.

What we know about the yacht

Cypriot national Su Haijin, 40, and Cambodian national Su Baolin, 41, are allegedly co-owners of the yacht, ST reported.

They are both originally from China.

Three other owners of the yacht had left Singapore before or soon after investigations started, ST added.

The 38m-long Italian-made yacht was built in 2020, a listing on the Worth Avenue Yachts website showed.

The Benetti Fast 125 yacht has a Cook Islands’ flag.

When yacht supposedly changed hands

The yacht was previously put up for sale in February 2022 at €17.5 million (S$25.2 million), ST reported.

That same year, the two accused paid for a superyacht, a police officer's affidavit presented in court on Sep. 8 indicated.

The vessel, built by Italian luxury yacht builder Benetti, has four decks and can accommodate up to 10 passengers and seven crew members.

The bedrooms, a master suite, and four cabins have attached bathrooms.

It also has a jacuzzi.

The yacht was docked at One°15 Marina in Sentosa Cove before it left Singapore and could not be located as its tracking device was turned off, ST reported.

The authorities in Singapore had initially blocked the vessel from leaving, but it was allowed to depart on Aug. 19.

It was reported it is unclear if the yacht has been issued with a prohibition of disposal order.

The order means it cannot be sold.

Disposal orders were slapped on 152 properties and 62 vehicles, valued at more than S$1.24 billion in total.

The younger Su faces one charge of money laundering and another for resisting arrest.

The older Su faces two forgery charges.

Top photos via Worth Avenue Yachts