WP on situation in Israel & Gaza Strip: Supports S'pore position on 2-state solution

The Workers' Party (WP) has issued a statement on what it called the "situation in Israel and the Gaza Strip."

Dated Oct. 18, the statement said that their Members of Parliament (MPs) had received many emails and representations from Singaporeans, "calling for an immediate end to hostilities and the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip."

Killing of non-combatants deserves condemnation

"Previous military action in the Gaza Strip undertaken by the Israel Defence Forces in response to militant operations including by Hamas have been marked by overwhelming disproportionality," WP said, citing the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

"We fear this reality will repeat itself in the coming days, weeks and months," WP added, citing the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The WP said that the "flagrant disregard" of the Geneva Convention, the United Nations (UN) Charter and other international legal instruments, including the occupation of land taken in war by any sovereign nation, "is not in Singapore's national interests."

"The killing of non-combatants, women and children by any country or organisation, in the name of war, deserves no less than absolute condemnation," WP added.

WP supports Singapore's position on two-state solution

"The WP supports Singapore’s long-held position that a two-state solution consistent with UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions is the only viable path to a durable, just and comprehensive resolution to the long-standing conflict between Israel and Palestine," it said. Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean said in July 2023 that a negotiated two-state solution is the only way to achieve peace.

WP also referred to UNSC Resolution 242, supported by Singapore, which calls for the withdrawal of Israel from Palestinian territories occupied since the 1967 war in exchange for a lasting peace with its neighbours.

WP also expressed worry that the continuing conflict is likely to increase attacks against Jews and Muslims elsewhere, raising the prospect of radicalisation far beyond the Middle East.

This would make all countries less safe, "particularly where multi-racial and multi-cultural communities live in peace and harmony."

"All Singaporeans should be aware and mindful of this possibility, and play an active part to prevent it from happening on our shores," WP added.

WP concluded:

"We call on Israel to reject the collective punishment of innocent civilians, cease all military operations in the Gaza Strip and to allow for the transit of humanitarian aid into Gaza forthwith. At the same time, we call for the immediate return of all Israeli hostages captured in Hamas’ military operation in Southern Israel on 7 Oct 2023. De-escalation by all parties must be followed by a withdrawal of Israel from the occupied territories, followed by serious negotiations to achieve a lasting peace in the Holy Land; a peace that legitimises the existence of the state of Israel, and establishes a viable Palestinian state."

