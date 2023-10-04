Back

Police reports lodged against 'inappropriate' Wood Morning S'pore exhibition held at Funan mall

Eye-catching.

Khine Zin Htet | October 04, 2023, 02:38 PM

"Wood Morning Singapore", an exhibition held at the "BLAXK" by ActionCity store at Funan shopping mall has drawn attention for their supposed "inappropriate" depictions of toys.

The exhibition showcases an array of playful elements, including erect wooden toy sculptures designed by French artist Juce Gace and merchandise featuring cheeky messages.

This includes childhood cartoon characters like Pinocchio standing with what appears to be erections.

 

The exhibit appeared to be behind a door with a parental advisory warning on it, according to a social media post from the artist.

Photo from Juce Gace/ Facebook

According to the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI), there has been concern from members of the public about the display, with police reports lodged.

Question raised in Parliament on whether licence is required for exhibition

During the Parliament sitting on Oct. 3, 2023, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Christopher de Souza posed questions with regards to the exhibition.

He asked if the exhibition, which depicts "children's cartoon characters and toys in what may be considered an inappropriate manner" requires a licence to be put up.

In addition, he asked if the "Wood Morning Singapore" exhibition was issued a licence and if so, why it was issued.

In response, Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo said that an Arts Entertainment Licence is not required for displays within commercial venues where the primary purpose is to sell the items.

The store where the display is held also features toy figurines and other merchandise which are available for sale.

Teo suggested that shopping mall management and tenants "consider public acceptance of items on display especially if they are visible to young children."

MCI has also conveyed to ActionCity and the management of Funan shopping mall feedback on the exhibition.

Top photos from Facebook/ Christopher de Souza and Facebook/ Juce Gace

