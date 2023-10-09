Woman, 60, reportedly almost died after metal shard struck her throat at Ang Mo Kio work site

A 60-year-old woman reportedly almost died after a metal shard struck her throat near an Ang Mo Kio work site.

The woman's daughter-in-law, Noris, told Stomp and Shin Min Daily News that a doctor said the metal shard struck very close to a major vein.

What happened

According to Noris, on the day of the incident, her mother-in-law was walking towards a bus stop through a covered walkway within a construction site near Block 646 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6.

"On her way, she was stopped by a migrant worker. Less than 10m away from her, a crane was moving towards the work site on her left from the right," Noris said.

She claimed her mother-in-law was then struck by multiple pieces of debris while the crane was moving.

To avoid being hit by more debris, the elderly woman quickly walked towards a staircase between an open-air car park and Block 646 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6.

She said it was where her mother-in-law felt a sharp pain on the left side of her neck and realised she was bleeding profusely.

"She panicked and immediately asked passersby for help," said Noris.

Passersby extended help, elderly woman sent to hospital

A couple rushed to help the elderly woman upon hearing her cries for help.

They called in an ambulance for her.

A Grab delivery rider helped the elderly woman back home, which was just above the incident site.

Another woman, who identified herself as a nurse, applied pressure on the elderly woman's neck to control the bleeding until paramedics arrived.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed with Mothership that the elderly woman was subsequently conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

At the hospital, the woman's doctor said the metal shard was lodged near a major vein in her throat, which could have cost her life if the metal shard struck it.

Noris told Stomp that her family is very grateful for the four passersby who helped and hoped they can contact her so she could thank them.

Statement from LTA

In response to Mothership's queries, a Land Transport Authority (LTA) spokesperson said they are aware of the incident which occurred as a crane was moving two worksites.

They said, "The crane movement was carried out in a controlled manner, and pedestrians were kept a distance away from where the crane crossed."

The spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing, and they are working with their contractor to render assistance to the injured pedestrian following her discharge from hospital.

Construction site believed to be for new North-South Corridor

According to Shin Min, the work site was constructing one part of the new North-South Corridor (NSC).

LTA's website shows that the 21.5 km-long transportation corridor will serve towns such as Sembawang, Yishun, Ang Mo Kio, Toa Payoh, Novena, and Rochor.

It will also help to relieve traffic along Singapore's north-south transportation axis and support new developments along the corridor.

NSC is expected to be completed in phases from 2027.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News & Google Maps