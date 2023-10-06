Back

S'pore woman, 25, rescued from ledge of Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park building

She was subsequently apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

Winnie Li | October 06, 2023, 02:40 PM

A 25-year-old woman was successfully rescued after she was found sitting on a parapet located outside the fourth floor of a building in Ang Mo Kio on the evening of Oct. 5, 2023.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident took place at around 6pm at Block 5022 Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2.

Woman seen weeping

In a video provided by the source that tipped off the Chinese daily, the woman, dressed in a white outfit, could be seen weeping while sitting on the parapet.

At one point, she covered her ears and used her sleeve to wipe off her tears.

A police officer stood in the corridor behind the woman while a few officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were stationed on the third floor.

When Shin Min arrived at the scene of the incident, a female office worker who worked nearby said that she saw the woman sitting on the parapet on her way home from work.

Four vehicles from SCDF and three vehicles from the Singapore Police Force were present at the scene, she recounted.

Additionally, SCDF officers had also set up a safety air cushion on the ground floor, attracting many onlookers.

Woman rescued after almost 1.5 hours

In the end, the woman in white crawled back into the corridor after sitting on the parapet for nearly an hour and a half, reported Shin Min.

She was supported by police officers and was subsequently brought into a police vehicle.

A police officer also questioned a short-haired woman, understood to be the owner of a company located on the fourth floor of the building, as well as a friend of the woman in white.

Statement from police

In response to Shin Min's queries, the Singapore Police Force said that the police activated the crisis negotiation unit after assessing that the woman could inflict harm on herself.

After she was rescued, the woman was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

She was not injured during the incident, the police added.

Helplines

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

Top images via Google Maps & Shin Min Daily News

