S'pore woman, 43, rescued from parapet edge at Dhoby Ghaut MRT

A 43-year-old woman was rescued after she was seen standing on the edge of a parapet outside the railing at Dhoby Ghaut MRT on the afternoon of Oct. 1, 2023.

The scene was captured by an onlooker who subsequently uploaded it to Facebook.

However, the video has since been removed.

In the video, the woman, dressed in white, could be seen weeping and screaming while being held back by a man who appeared to be a station staff and an elderly man.

The younger man also asked bystanders to move away.

In response to Lianhe Zaobao's query, the Singapore Police Force confirmed the woman was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

She was also apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

Statement from SBS Transit

In response to Mothership's queries, Grace Wu, the spokesperson for SBS Transit, revealed that the younger man in the video was Lim Jing Yuan, who works as an assistant station manager at Dhoby Ghaut station.

According to Wu, at about 4:20pm on Sunday, Lim and his colleague, Santos Raquel, saw the woman, who appeared to be in an emotional state, standing on the ledge outside the glass railings after noticing a commotion coming from level B1.

Lim quickly held onto her right arm, and an elderly gentleman held the left to keep her on the ledge while waiting for help to arrive.

Lim also engaged the woman in a conversation in an effort to calm her down.

In the meantime, Raquel dispersed the crowd that had gathered behind them, said Wu.

At the time, the station manager, Aurelius Irvin See, was present at the scene.

A male passer-by, who identified himself as Henry Tan, also stepped forward.

With their combined efforts, the three staff members, the elderly gentleman, and Tan pulled the woman back from the railings to stop her from jumping off the ledge.

After the woman was rescued, Raquel worked to calm her down while waiting for the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force to arrive, who were activated earlier by SBS Transit's rail operations control centre.

"We applaud our station staff and Henry Tan for their swift actions, which made a difference to the woman's life. We will be commending them for their heroic actions," Wu added.

Helplines

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

Top images via Facebook