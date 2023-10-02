Short thundery showers on most days, but can be 34°C in first half of Oct. 2023

Don't remove your umbrellas from your bags just yet.

In the coming fortnight, localised short-duration thundery showers are expected between the late morning and afternoon over parts of Singapore on most days due to the daytime heating of land areas, said Meteorological Service Singapore.

On one or two days, a regional convergence of winds may bring widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers over the little red dot in the afternoon.

The rainfall for the first half of October 2023 will likely be below average over most parts of the island.

34°C days possible

While showers are expected on most days in the coming fortnight, maximum temperatures range between 33°C and 34°C on most days.

On one or two days, the daily maximum temperature could reach slightly above 34°C.

The daily maximum temperatures in September 2023 were above 32°C on all days except Sep. 24, 2023. The highest daily maximum temperature of 34.9°C was recorded at Sentosa on Sep. 19, 2023.

Top image via Canva