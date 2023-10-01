3 men, aged 22-35, arrested, 3 katanas & 1 kukri seized after Upper Cross Street coffee shop 4am dispute

The Singapore police arrested three men aged between 22 and 35 for being in possession of scheduled weapons without a lawful purpose.

Three katanas and a kukri were seized as case exhibits.

Preliminary investigations revealed that two groups of men were having a dispute at a coffee shop along Upper Cross Street on Sep. 27 at about 4am.

This was after the police were alerted to a case of persons armed with weapons at the location.

One of the groups, consisting of three men, had left but allegedly went back with the weapons and confronted the other group.

Officers established the identities of the three men and arrested them on the same day.

The three men were charged in court on Friday with possession of scheduled weapon under the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958.

The offence carries a jail term of up to five years and at least six strokes of the cane.

