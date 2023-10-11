Back

Upper Boon Keng 4-room HDB resale flat sold for more than S$1.3 million

Good location.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 11, 2023, 04:23 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A four-room resale HDB flat at Block 8B Upper Boon Keng Road has changed hands for S$1.3 million, Edgeprop reported.

The 28th-floor unit in the Kallang-Whampoa estate measures 1,023 sqft, which comes up to S$1,272 psf, enjoys fully unblocked views of Kallang River and Marina Bay Sands.

The unit is in a cluster of three blocks that make up Kallang Trivista, completed in 2016.

The development, which has a total of 808 units, achieved its minimum occupation period in 2021.

It takes only a few minutes to walk to Kallang MRT station.

The exact price it was sold for was S$1.300888 million.

This latest deal was reportedly brokered by a Huttons Asia agent.

According to the agent, the flat is not subjected to the Prime Location Public Housing Scheme (PLH) restrictions, such as 10-year minimum occupancy period, which allows the new homeowner the ability to sell the flat in the open market after five years.

The number of four-room flats transacted for at least S$1 million has reached an all-time high.

A total of 86 four-room flats have transacted for at least S$1 million in 2023 so far.

Only 38 such transactions were recorded for the whole of 2022, and 44 were recorded in 2021.

Previous records

The previous record for a four-room resale flat outside the central area was at Sky Terrace@Dawson on Dawson Road in the Queenstown estate.

The 1,023 sqft HDB flat fetched S$1.188888 million or S$1,162 psf in February 2023.

The record for a four-room resale flat is the sale of a 1,011 sq ft unit at Pinnacle@Duxton.

The flat, located at Block 1B Cantonment Road, was sold for S$1.41 million in August 2023.

Its S$1,394 psf price set a new record for a resale HDB flat.

Top photos via Google Maps

S'porean, 23, selling uniquely S'porean T-shirts designed by late father

The business was the brainchild of his late father.

October 11, 2023, 04:19 PM

Boy throws small bicycle & stone off HDB corridor in Ang Mo Kio

Dangerous.

October 11, 2023, 04:00 PM

Man, 37, 'invested' S$360,000 in company to 'become S'porean', gets jail for lying to MOM about being employed

He falsely declared that he would be working in the company for $10,000 a month.

October 11, 2023, 03:39 PM

October BTO exercise has 'underwhelming' application rate of 1.4 following stricter non-selection penalties

Lowest in recent years.

October 11, 2023, 02:32 PM

Hospitals in Gaza overwhelmed after Israeli airstrikes, WHO calls for humanitarian corridor

Hospital generators are almost out of fuel.

October 11, 2023, 01:31 PM

2 boys fight at Northpoint City in Yishun, passerby breaks them up

An adult had to step in.

October 11, 2023, 01:09 PM

Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people’s right to dignity & self-determination: Joe Biden

Biden condemned the terror attacks by Hamas, and warned against acts of hate against either the Jewish or Muslim communities in the U.S.

October 11, 2023, 12:15 PM

SBS Transit pilots app that guides visually impaired commuters with step-by-step instructions

Working towards more accessible public transportation.

October 11, 2023, 11:44 AM

'Reformed' upskirter & 2 who plagiarised in university admitted to S'pore bar to become lawyers

Chief Justice assessed them to be now "fit and proper persons for admission in terms of their character".

October 11, 2023, 11:41 AM

Bilahari gives S'porean take on Israel-Hamas war: 'I hope no S'porean will ever celebrate atrocities'

‘Root cause’ of current violence must be addressed is a 'b*llsh*t' argument, he said.

October 11, 2023, 07:56 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.