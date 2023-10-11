Upper Boon Keng 4-room HDB resale flat sold for more than S$1.3 million

A four-room resale HDB flat at Block 8B Upper Boon Keng Road has changed hands for S$1.3 million, Edgeprop reported.

The 28th-floor unit in the Kallang-Whampoa estate measures 1,023 sqft, which comes up to S$1,272 psf, enjoys fully unblocked views of Kallang River and Marina Bay Sands.

The unit is in a cluster of three blocks that make up Kallang Trivista, completed in 2016.

The development, which has a total of 808 units, achieved its minimum occupation period in 2021.

It takes only a few minutes to walk to Kallang MRT station.

The exact price it was sold for was S$1.300888 million.

This latest deal was reportedly brokered by a Huttons Asia agent.

According to the agent, the flat is not subjected to the Prime Location Public Housing Scheme (PLH) restrictions, such as 10-year minimum occupancy period, which allows the new homeowner the ability to sell the flat in the open market after five years.

The number of four-room flats transacted for at least S$1 million has reached an all-time high.

A total of 86 four-room flats have transacted for at least S$1 million in 2023 so far.

Only 38 such transactions were recorded for the whole of 2022, and 44 were recorded in 2021.

Previous records

The previous record for a four-room resale flat outside the central area was at Sky Terrace@Dawson on Dawson Road in the Queenstown estate.

The 1,023 sqft HDB flat fetched S$1.188888 million or S$1,162 psf in February 2023.

The record for a four-room resale flat is the sale of a 1,011 sq ft unit at Pinnacle@Duxton.

The flat, located at Block 1B Cantonment Road, was sold for S$1.41 million in August 2023.

Its S$1,394 psf price set a new record for a resale HDB flat.

