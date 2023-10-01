Back

Invitation to attend Taylor Swift meet-&-greet session in S'pore fake: UOB

No such thing.

Belmont Lay | October 01, 2023, 10:46 AM

UOB has issued a new scam alert since Friday, Sep. 29 warning against a fake invitation to a meet-and-greet session with superstar Taylor Swift, who will be in Singapore for The Eras Tour from March 2 to 4, and 7 to 9, 2024.

The scam alert was put up by the bank on its website.

UOB warned that the invitation is fake and not issued by the bank.

It also listed three steps that customers ought to undertake to protect themselves.

The public is advised not to click on links provided in unsolicited SMSes and e-mails, to verify information with the bank’s official website or sources, and to never disclose personal or internet banking details and one-time passwords to anyone.

Top photos via UOB & Taylor Swift Instagram

