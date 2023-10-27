Back

UOB presale tickets for Ed Sheeran's 2024 concert sells out in under 2 hours

The next sale of tickets will be the KrisFlyer reserve sale on Oct. 30 at 10am.

Hannah Martens | October 27, 2023, 12:51 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The UOB cardmembers' presale tickets for British singer Ed Sheeran's 2024 concert are entirely sold out.

As of 12:14pm, Ticketmaster SG put up a notice on their website, informing the public that the tickets to his "+-=÷x Tour" in Singapore have been sold out.

The ticket sale went live on Oct. 27 at 10am.

The next round of tickets will be sold on Monday, Oct. 30 at 10am under the KrisFlyer Reserve Sale.

General sale will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 11am.

Screenshot via Ticketmaster SG

He last played in Singapore in 2019

The last time Sheeran played in Singapore was back in 2019 at the National Stadium.

As part of his "+-=÷x Tour" in Asia, he will perform again at the National Stadium on Feb. 16, 2024.

Sheeran will also be performing in other cities in Asia, including Osaka, Tokyo, Bangkok, Jakarta, Manila and Kuala Lumpur.

Tickets are priced from S$88 and will go on sale on Ticketmaster's website and via its hotline (+65 3158 8588).

Top photos via Ticketmaster SG & Ed Sheeran/Facebook

Woman, 33, who died in kayaking incident off Sentosa, an ex-nurse & owner of soap business

Tributes have poured in for her.

October 27, 2023, 12:39 PM

Swimmer Toh Wei Soong clinches first gold for S'pore at Asian Para Games

Congratulations for making Singapore proud.

October 27, 2023, 11:25 AM

9 in 10 S’poreans will block & report suspicious messages from unknown numbers: WhatsApp quiz

Nice.

October 27, 2023, 10:28 AM

Police investigating car incident claims by woman, 29, who verbally abused SGH nurse

She claimed that a "designated driver" purposely hit her near Marina Boulevard during the early hours of Oct. 10, 2023.

October 27, 2023, 09:57 AM

Crows attack unsuspecting passers-by outside Orchard Central

The House crows could have attacked to protect their young.

October 27, 2023, 09:40 AM

Chinese former premier Li Keqiang dies at 68 due to heart attack: state media

Li stepped down from the premiership in March 2023.

October 27, 2023, 09:01 AM

AMK stabbing: Man, 35, killed pregnant wife, 30, to 'spare her' as he wrongly believed business was failing

He was sentenced to seven years' jail.

October 27, 2023, 01:12 AM

Man uses roasted duck meat to trap 50 rats at Ang Mo Kio hawker centre garbage area

Other men go fishing, this man went ratting.

October 27, 2023, 12:13 AM

Para-swimmer Toh Wei Soong clinches silver in 2023 Asian Para Games

This is his fourth Asiad medal.

October 26, 2023, 06:39 PM

Preparing for your year-end travels? Here's where to get the best travel deals

Be fast and beat the crowd.

October 26, 2023, 06:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.