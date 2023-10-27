UOB presale tickets for Ed Sheeran's 2024 concert sells out in under 2 hours

The UOB cardmembers' presale tickets for British singer Ed Sheeran's 2024 concert are entirely sold out.

As of 12:14pm, Ticketmaster SG put up a notice on their website, informing the public that the tickets to his "+-=÷x Tour" in Singapore have been sold out.

The ticket sale went live on Oct. 27 at 10am.

The next round of tickets will be sold on Monday, Oct. 30 at 10am under the KrisFlyer Reserve Sale.

General sale will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 11am.

He last played in Singapore in 2019

The last time Sheeran played in Singapore was back in 2019 at the National Stadium.

As part of his "+-=÷x Tour" in Asia, he will perform again at the National Stadium on Feb. 16, 2024.

Sheeran will also be performing in other cities in Asia, including Osaka, Tokyo, Bangkok, Jakarta, Manila and Kuala Lumpur.

Tickets are priced from S$88 and will go on sale on Ticketmaster's website and via its hotline (+65 3158 8588).

Top photos via Ticketmaster SG & Ed Sheeran/Facebook