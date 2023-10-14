Back

S'pore union assisting former Flash Coffee employees with alleged unpaid salaries & to find new jobs

The union stepped in to render assistance to those affected despite Flash Coffee not being part of it.

Hannah Martens | October 14, 2023, 02:37 PM

Coffee chain Flash Coffee ceased all operations islandwide as of Oct. 13, 2023.

Some of the closed stores had a sign displaying that the employees were "on strike".

The sign read:

"In light of several late salary payouts, this outlet will be closed indefinitely.

Your Flash baristas islandwide deserve a conducive work environment.

We thank you for these memories. Till next time, goodbye."

However, Flash Coffee claimed employers were not "on strike" but were "not required to report to work".

Union to help Flash Coffee employees

Following the announcement, the Food, Drinks and Allied Workers' Union (FDAWU) stated they would assist affected employees with salary-related claims.

FDAWU will also be providing job assistance support.

The union emphasised that while Flash Coffee is not a unionised company under FDAWU, they decided to step in to help those affected.

Concerned for the employees' welfare

FDAWU visited some Flash Coffee outlets and engaged with workers to better ascertain the circumstances of the alleged "strikes" on Oct. 13.

They shared that the workers had been informed on Oct. 10 of the closure of the outlets, effective Oct. 11.

The workers attended a meeting on the morning of Oct. 12, where it was made known that the company had been placed on provisional liquidation on Oct. 9, and that their services with the company would be terminated effective Oct. 12.

Through their investigations, FDAWU found that there are workers affected by the sudden closure of the outlets who allegedly have outstanding salaries, Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions and prevailing leave entitlements.

The salaries owed comprises 75 per cent of workers' salary for September, the work done till Oct. 12 and the encashment of the remaining days of leave they have.

"The workers engaged by the union shared that there were no explicit plans to put up any coordinated action following [the company's] sharing of the situation at hand," said the FDAWU.

They shared that they will continue monitoring the situation and render further support to members where required.

Top photos via Mothership and Mothership reader

