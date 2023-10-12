2 men, 76 & 83, succumb to injuries & pass away after friend's car rams into them

A traffic incident took place at Toa Payoh Lorong 8 at around 8am on Oct. 11, 2023.

Two male pedestrians, aged 76 and 83, were unconscious when they were conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The two men succumbed to their injuries and passed away a few hours later on Oct. 11, 2023, according to The Straits Times.

Paramedics performing CPR

According to Chinese media Shin Min Daily News, the incident happened on the road near the Toa Payoh Lorong 8 Market and Hawker Centre.

Based on a video of the incident, paramedics could be seen performing CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) on the two pedestrians.

One was lying near the road divider, while the other was lying two lanes away, near the mouth of the TPTP3A multi-storey car park at 3A Lor 7 Toa Payoh.

The second man was seen lying in a pool of blood.

Driver arrested

Based on photos of the incident, a dark-coloured Lexus was seen near the car park, with its bottom left bumper dented in.

It appeared to have mounted the curb and hit the car park's signage.

According to the police, an 84-year-old male driver was arrested and is assisting with investigations.

Trio were on their way to Johor Bahru

According to Shin Min, the male pedestrians and the driver apparently knew each other.

The trio were reportedly making a trip to Johor Bahru on the day of the incident.

The driver had gone to pick up the two pedestrians, who were waiting for him by the side of the road, when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle.

Top images via Shin Min Daily News and Zaobao