CNB seized 2kg heroin, 4kg cannabis, 223g 'Ice' & more drugs at Boon Keng, woman & S'porean man arrested

Investigations into the pair are ongoing.

Fiona Tan | October 11, 2023, 08:53 PM

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested a woman and man for suspected drug trafficking offences.

Operation at Boon Keng

According to CNB's Oct. 11, 2023 news release, the woman is a 35-year-old Singapore Permanent Resident, whereas the man is a 42-year-old Singaporean.

The pair were arrested at the car park of a condominium in the Boon Keng area on Oct. 10, 2023 morning.

There, CNB officers recovered around 68g of heroin, 32g of "Ice", 30g of cannabis, two Erimin-5 tablets, ten ecstasy tablets from the man, and about 25g of "Ice" from the woman.

The pair were then escorted to their "hideout" in the condominium, where CNB officers seized about 4,169g of cannabis, 2,310g of heroin, 145g of "Ice", 104 Erimin-5 tablets, one ecstasy tablet and six bottles of methadone.

Image from CNB.

The woman was later escorted to her residence in the vicinity of Yishun Street 51, where CNB officers seized about 21g of "Ice".

In total, 2,378g of heroin, 4,199g of cannabis, 223g of ‘Ice’, 106 Erimin-5 tablets, 11 ecstasy tablets and six bottles of methadone were seized.

CNB wrote that the seized drugs have an estimated value of more than S$473,000 and can feed the addiction of about 1,860 abusers for a week.

Image from CNB.

Investigations ongoing

CNB said investigations into the pair are ongoing.

It is an offence to traffic in a controlled drug, offer to traffic in a controlled drug, or to do or offer to do any act preparatory to or for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled drug.

If found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine, also known as "pure heroin", or 500g of cannabis, offenders may face the mandatory death penalty.

Top image from CNB website

