'Tornado' seen near Tuas Port is actually a waterspout

It did not cause any injuries or damage.

Zi Shan Kow | October 19, 2023, 11:36 AM

A waterspout was spotted near the Tuas port construction site on Monday (Oct. 16).

Waterspout seen at Tuas

Facebook user Zaw Min Tun shared a video of the whirling column of air and mist.

The sky was grey and filled with clouds.

Video by Zaw Min Tun.

A waterspout is a column of rotating, cloud-filled wind that descends from a cumulus cloud to an ocean or a lake.

Unlike tornadoes which occur over land, they either form over water or move from land to water.

Waterspouts are usually smaller and less intense than tornadoes.

Thunderstorms at Tuas

According to The Straits Times (ST), the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said intense thunderstorms were observed over the sea west of Tuas, near the Tuas Port construction site, between 9am and 10am on Monday.

Waterspouts associated with thunderstorms are known as tornadic waterspouts, and are the most powerful and destructive type of waterspout.

MSS added that waterspouts can pose some risk to people conducting water sports and activities, as well as to small vessels, and can cause objects to be blown about.

Waterspouts usually lasts for a 10 minutes and dissipate when approaching the coast, it said.

No damage or injury

It was previously reported that the waterspout on Monday moved some land objects weighing 100kg for 20 to 30m.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) told ST there was “no damage to construction equipment on site and no injury to personnel”.

Construction workers who were working on site took shelter immediately after being alerted to the waterspout, said MPA.

It added that the waterspout lasted for about eight minutes.

Top images via Zaw Min Tun/Facebook.

