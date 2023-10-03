Back

S$13 million Toto prize won by 1 winning ticket sold at shop along Race Course Rd

What a windfall!

Zhangxin Zheng | October 03, 2023, 12:18 AM

After three draws without winners, one winning ticket bagged the S$13,077,918 Toto top prize on Monday night, Oct. 2.

The ticket was sold at lottery retailer Rangoon Provision Shop at Block 681 Race Course Road.

It was a Quick Pick System 8 ticket.

The Group 2 prize was split 25 ways, with each winning combination getting S$62,991 each.

Here are the winning numbers:

Here are the locations where winning tickets were purchased:

