S$13 million Toto prize won by 1 winning ticket sold at shop along Race Course Rd

After three draws without winners, one winning ticket bagged the S$13,077,918 Toto top prize on Monday night, Oct. 2.

The ticket was sold at lottery retailer Rangoon Provision Shop at Block 681 Race Course Road.

It was a Quick Pick System 8 ticket.

The Group 2 prize was split 25 ways, with each winning combination getting S$62,991 each.

Here are the winning numbers:

Here are the locations where winning tickets were purchased:

Top image from Google Maps/afta balam