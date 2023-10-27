Back

3 Golds, 1 Silver: Swimmer Toh Wei Soong wins 3rd gold in 50m butterfly at Asian Para Games

He won three golds and one silver in all of his four events.

Brenda Khoo | October 27, 2023, 07:21 PM

Swimmer Toh Wei Soong flew to his third gold in the men's 50m butterfly S7 final in 30.49 seconds.

He won three golds and one silver in all of his four events during the 2023 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China.

4 medals in all 4 events

Toh defeated China's Huang Xianquan (32.17 sec) and India's Suyash Narayan Jadhav (32.22 sec), who bagged silver and bronze respectively.

Powering off to a good start in the men's 400m S7 freestyle on Oct. 24, Toh secured a silver medal.

He won the nation's first gold medal in the Games on Oct. 26 in the men's 100m backstroke S7 final.

He went on to clinch his second gold medal in the men's 50m freestyle S7 final on Oct. 27 at 5:43pm.

S7 category is one of the para-swimming classifications to differentiate swimmers based on their level of disability. Swimmers in this class have high-functioning arms and trunk, but limited leg function.

The 25-year-old swimmer has transverse myelitis, a condition that causes inflammation of the spinal cord, which has affected his ability to walk since young.

Toh is a Sport Singapore's Sport Excellence Scholar (spexScholar). He is also currently reading philosophy, political science and economics at the NUS Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences and NUS college as an undergraduate.

Singapore now has eight medals - three golds, three silvers, and two bronzes.

The Games will continue until Oct. 28.

Top image from Brenda Khoo and tohweisoong/Instagram.

