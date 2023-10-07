Back

CNB seizes 2.4kg of heroin worth S$259k in Bedok, 1 women & 2 S'porean men arrested

Investigations into all arrested suspects are ongoing.

Fiona Tan | October 07, 2023, 01:50 PM

Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested three individuals, aged between 31 and 57, on Oct. 5, 2023 for suspected drug offences.

Seized 2,464g of heroin worth over S$259,000

According to CNB's Oct. 7 news release, the trio consisted of a 31-year-old foreign woman and two Singaporean men aged 47 and 57.

On Oct. 5, 2023 evening, CNB officers arrested the 47-year-old man at a void deck of a residential block in the vicinity of Bedok North Street 3 for suspected drug trafficking offences.

The man was then escorted to a residential unit of a nearby residential block located in the same vicinity.

After entering the unit, officers arrested the 57-year-old Singaporean man and the woman for suspected drug trafficking offences.

They seized a total of about 2,464g of heroin along with drug paraphernalia from various locations within the unit.

Image from CNB website.

CNB said the heroin seized has an estimated value of more than S$259,000.

Investigations into all arrested suspects are ongoing.

If convicted of trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine or "pure heroin", offenders may face the mandatory death penalty.

Top image from CNB website and Canva

