Air-flown chicken rice delivery from S'pore to Thailand? Grab says not its personnel.

A man, who was dressed in a Grab delivery rider uniform, was seen flying from Bangkok, Thailand to Singapore to pick up chicken rice.

This was after he was sent from one country to another to pick up chicken rice for a customer -- back in Thailand.

A video of the encounter with the personnel was put up on TikTok on Oct. 28.

While Grab told Mothership that they do not provide such a service, the woman who took the video told 8world News that she met the delivery man while at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on Oct. 12.

However, she said she did not ask him who paid for his trip to Singapore.

It is not known how much delivery fee this order incurred.

8world News reported that the dish to be brought back to Thailand was Hainanese chicken rice.

The video has been viewed three million times before Grab said the delivery personnel was not part of them.

In response to Mothership's queries, a Grab spokesperson clarified that the video was fictional and created by a member of the public independently.

"We do not offer such a service, and the person starring as a delivery-partner in the video is not registered with Grab," the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson also said the only "cross-border" delivery service Grab have currently is 100+ Cities Delivery (BETA), which allows users to send vouchers, gifts and food to loved ones in over 100 Southeast Asian cities.

The woman who shot the video told Mothership that she took the video serendipitously, and it was not set up by her.

She said she took the clip "by accident" while on her way to Singapore and there was "no set up" or "no plan".

Top photos via @thita.vy TikTok