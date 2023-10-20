Back

Thai woman goes into labour while eating mookata, tells staff she will come back to finish food

Mookata for life.

Khine Zin Htet | October 20, 2023, 04:52 PM

After having only a few bites of her mookata meal, a pregnant customer's water broke — a telltale sign of going into labour.

Not wanting to part with her meal, she made an unusual request to the restaurant's staff: to not clear the table in case she returned.

To top it all off, she ended up being offered free meals for the next nine months by the amused restaurant owner.

This incident, which took place in a restaurant in Thailand, was recounted by owner Yuthaphum Kaewkhem (aka Boom) on his Facebook profile.

Woman asked staff not to clear table

According to Boom, the woman had been dining there when she began going into labour.

However, as the staff began to arrange transport to the hospital, the pregnant woman apparently told them not to clear her table as she planned to come back to continue her meal if she did not end up giving birth.

She added that she "didn't get to eat much" yet.

Shocked, Boom replied with a counter-offer: "Tell the customer that I will give her free meals for the next nine months. For now, she should focus on delivering her baby."

Owner gifted the woman a mookata set

In a follow-up post, Boom shared photos of himself with the woman and her newborn.

He joked that the baby, whose due date was actually Oct. 27, was delivered early because of the smell of meat from the mother's meal.

Boom, the mother, and her baby Photo from Boom's Facebook

Boom also uploaded a video of himself visiting the woman at the hospital.

In the video, he was seen gifting her with a mookata grill set, complete with ingredients, utensils and sauces.

He also gifted her baby with a piece of jewellery.

Top photo from Boom's Facebook

