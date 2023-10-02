All Texas Chicken outlets in S'pore, except NEX, now open 24/7

Here's some good news for those of you who feel peckish at night.

Open 24/7

All Texas Chicken outlets across Singapore, except for the one at NEX, are now operating 24 hours round-the-clock, seven days a week.

The outlets are located at:

Ang Mo Kio 163 Causeway Point Century Square Hougang Capeview Pioneer Mall The Seletar Mall The Star Vista 643 Bukit Batok T4 Changi Airport SAFRA Choa Chu Kang

The NEX outlet operates from 8am to 11:30pm.

Breakfast as early as 4am

The Texas Chicken breakfast now starts from as early as 4am, and ends at 11am.

Some new breakfast menu items you can now enjoy are:

Chicken Ham & Egg Fluffy Burger

Chicken Sausage, Bacon & Egg Fluffy Burger

This is the full breakfast menu:

Texas Chicken is also available via delivery on Foodpanda, GrabFood, Deliveroo and Texas Chicken's app.

Related article

Top image via Texas Chicken.