All Texas Chicken outlets in S'pore, except NEX, now open 24/7

Here's some good news for those of you who feel peckish at night.
Open 24/7
All Texas Chicken outlets across Singapore, except for the one at NEX, are now operating 24 hours round-the-clock, seven days a week.
The outlets are located at:
- Ang Mo Kio 163
- Causeway Point
- Century Square
- Hougang Capeview
- Pioneer Mall
- The Seletar Mall
- The Star Vista
- 643 Bukit Batok
- T4 Changi Airport
- SAFRA Choa Chu Kang
The NEX outlet operates from 8am to 11:30pm.
Breakfast as early as 4am
The Texas Chicken breakfast now starts from as early as 4am, and ends at 11am.
Some new breakfast menu items you can now enjoy are:
Chicken Ham & Egg Fluffy Burger
Chicken Sausage, Bacon & Egg Fluffy Burger
This is the full breakfast menu:
Texas Chicken is also available via delivery on Foodpanda, GrabFood, Deliveroo and Texas Chicken's app.
