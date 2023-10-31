Back

Temasek Poly students get off bus to rescue victim caught in 4-car collision

The woman happened to be a staff from their school.

Daniel Seow | October 31, 2023, 11:22 AM

Events

Telegram

WhatsappA group of Temasek Polytechnic students were heading to dinner when a chain collision took place right beside their bus.

Despite their shock, the four friends acted quickly, getting off the bus to rescue a female victim, who was injured in the accident.

The woman turned out to be a senior staff member from their school.

Thanks to their efforts, she was brought to safety and was subsequently conveyed to a hospital.

The four unlikely heroes, Adli Yazlani Bin Zainal, Marco Sim, Norvin Tan and Lycia Goh, who are all 18 years old, were presented with Certificates of Commendation by the school on Oct. 26, to recognise their act of kindness.

The accident

Adli, Sim, Tan and Goh are students at the School of Informatics and IT in Temasek Polytechnic, and are also friends.

From left: Goh, Sim, Adli and Tan are friends studying at Temasek Polytechnic. Image courtesy of Temasek Polytechnic.

They shared with Mothership that on the evening of the accident, Oct. 23, they were doing some revision after school together.

Once they were done, they left Temasek Polytechnic and hopped on a bus to go for dinner together.

At about 7:10pm, however, Adli and his friends heard a loud crash right beside their bus.

There was a four-car collision near to Temasek Polytechnic's main gate on Oct. 23 evening. Image courtesy of Temasek Polytechnic.

Turning around, they saw that an accident had taken place near the polytechnic's main gate, resulting in a chain collision involving four cars.

Initially, they were in a state of shock, the students admitted.

None of them had seen an actual traffic accident take place in person before.

Got off the bus to help

However, this did not deter them from taking action.

"We were just looking at each other and we all just decided to help out since that's the right thing to do," they shared.

At the bus's next stop, the east gate of Temasek Polytechnic, they alighted from the bus and rushed over to the site of the accident to help.

Evacuated a woman from car leaking fuel

Adli acted quickly when he realised one of the affected cars had fuel leaking out from it.

Gail Goodenough, a TP staff, said that she was in a stationary Grab that had been struck from behind when the TP students found her. Image from Temasek Polytechnic.

He rushed over to knock on its window and found a woman inside, who was conscious but stunned from the collision.

Adli then explained the situation to her and urged her to evacuate from the vehicle immediately.

He helped her to get out of the car, and retrieved her shoes from the front of the vehicle, where they had been flung from the impact of the crash.

Carried her to safety and called ambulance

Sim, Tan and Goh then helped to carry the woman to the nearby grass verge, while Adli signalled to passing vehicles to stay clear.

Sim also called the ambulance.

The four students talked to the stunned victim for some time, checking on her condition and helping to calm her down.

They noted that four other drivers and two passengers were affected by the accident.

Additionally, the last car appeared to have suffered the most damage from the collision, but the driver was fine.

Victim, a TP staff, suffered minor injuries

Unbeknownst to them, the woman who was rescued by the students happened to be Assistant Director for Academic & Student Development at Temasek Polytechnic, Gail Goodenough.

Goodenough has since been discharged from the hospital with minor injuries.

According to her, the accident took place when her Grab ride, which had stopped at a traffic light along Tampines Avenue 1, was rammed by a speeding car.

The impact caused her vehicle to hit the two cars in front of her, resulting in a four-car chain collision.

Goodenough said she suffered minor injuries to her tailbone and right lung area from the accident, as well as seatbelt injuries like scars and bruises.

After being discharged from hospital, she attended the award ceremony and expressed her gratitude for the students' timely assistance.

"It is very rare to find a group of teenagers who would go out of their way to help. I am deeply grateful for their assistance," she said.

From left: Norvin Tan, Lycia Goh, Marco Sim and Adli Yazlani Bin Zainal with Gail Goodenough, at the presentation of their Certificates of Commendation. Image courtesy of Temasek Polytechnic.

Would have helped even if it's not TP staff: Students

While it was a nice surprise to help someone from their school, the four friends pointed out that it wasn't something they had considered.

"To be honest, it didn't matter if she was a TP staff or student. When we stepped in to help, it was really because we wanted to," they added.

In an earlier message, they also wished Goodenough a swift recovery and hoped to see her back in school soon.

Top image from Temasek Polytechnic.

Give S'pore workers one-off payment to cope with rising costs of living: National Wage Council

Employers can support their employees more through this trying period.

October 31, 2023, 01:01 PM

Guinness World Records to investigate if Bobi, who died at 31, was really world's oldest dog

The average life expectancy of his breed is 12 to 14 years.

October 31, 2023, 10:46 AM

Cat stuck at Hougang HDB stairwell 'meow' loudly for its life on Sunday morning, Good Samaritan to the rescue

Feline blessed.

October 31, 2023, 10:29 AM

Group of foreigners charged S$100 fare to travel 3km from MBS to Chinatown hotel

They took a 7-seater limousine taxi ride.

October 31, 2023, 02:19 AM

Halimah Yacob: Wrong to kill & kidnap innocent civilians, but international law also prohibits collectively punishing them

"Aid must be urgently allowed in to end the suffering of the innocent," urged Halimah.

October 31, 2023, 01:02 AM

PM Lee covers water, Causeway, Pedra Branca issues with PM Anwar in 1st S'pore-M'sia Leaders' Retreat since pandemic

This was the first Singapore-Malaysia Leaders' Retreat since 2019.

October 30, 2023, 08:25 PM

Firsthand: I tried to beat S’pore’s Scrabble world record holder with only pure talent. It didn’t go that well

Could I have just defeated him right away? Yeah, probably. But narratively speaking it’s not too satisfying to defeat the final boss so early.

October 30, 2023, 07:26 PM

McDonald's M'sia distances itself from McDonald's Israel's actions, contributes to Palestine fund

This has happened before.

October 30, 2023, 06:22 PM

Growing trend of residential electrical fires in S’pore: Is there anything we can do to protect our homes?

A silent threat.

October 30, 2023, 05:57 PM

S'porean drink driver, 35, 'treated road like Grand Prix driving circuit', killed Gojek driver & hurt others

He was sentenced to seven years' jail and barred from driving for 12 years after his release.

October 30, 2023, 05:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.