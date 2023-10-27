Back

4 teens, aged 17-19, arrested for stealing motorcycle in Pasir Ris, linked to another case

Two cases of theft.

Joshua Lee | October 27, 2023, 06:04 PM

The police have arrested four teenagers, aged between 17 and 19, for their suspected involvement in two cases of theft of motorcycles.

The police received a report from a victim on Oct. 22 at about 8:40am, stating that his motorcycle parked at a car park along Pasir Ris Central was purportedly stolen.

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras and closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, officers from Bedok Police Division established the identity of the four teenagers and arrested them on Oct. 24.

Preliminary investigations also revealed that the teenagers were allegedly involved in another case of theft of motorcycle.

The stolen motorcycles were subsequently recovered.

Three of the four teenagers were charged in court on Oct. 26 with the offence of theft of a motor vehicle.

The offence carries a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.

Police investigations are ongoing for the remaining 17-year-old teenager.

