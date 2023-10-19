Redeveloped Tanglin Halt estate to have 5,500 new flats, hawker centre, market & polyclinic

One of Singapore's oldest public housing estates in Queenstown, Tanglin Halt, will be redeveloped into an estate with new amenities to benefit both existing and future residents.

According to a press release by the Housing Development Board (HDB), this includes a new integrated development that will include housing, a hawker centre, market and polyclinic under one roof.

In addition, when fully redeveloped, Tanglin Halt is expected to offer up to 5,500 new flats.

The redevelopment plans were officially announced by Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of National Development, Tan Kiat How, at the HDB Professional Engagement and Knowledge-sharing (PEAK) Forum on Oct. 19 2023.

What does the new integrated development entail?

Named the Tanglin Halt Integrated Development, this project will be located on the site of the Tanglin Halt Neighbourhood Centre, which housed the former Commonwealth Drive Food Centre and existing Tanglin Halt Market.

New market and hawker centre will be built first

Most stallholders from the former Commonwealth Drive Food Centre have been relocated to the new Margaret Drive Hawker Centre sited within the SkyResidence @ Dawson development, while Tanglin Halt Market is still in operation.

Hence, to minimise disruption to stallholders at Tanglin Halt market, the integrated development will be built in two phases.

The first phase will commence in 2024 at the site of the Commonwealth Drive Food Centre.

This phase includes the construction of the new hawker centre and market.

Once Phase 1 is complete and stall owners have moved to the new location, construction for Phase 2 will begin at the site of Tanglin Halt Market.

Completed development will include Queenstown polyclinic, shops and social communal facilities

Upon completion, the new landmark development will also house the redeveloped Queenstown Polyclinic.

There will also be shops and social communal facilities to cater to the daily needs of residents

HDB noted that such amenities had been suggested by by former Tanglin Halt residents, shop tenants and stallholders during interviews they conducted to document residents’ memories of their estate and understand the enhancements that residents hope for during redevelopment.

First public housing project was already launched during October sales exercise

As for the 5,500 new flats, HDB said that the estate's first public housing project, Tanglin Halt Cascadia, was recently launched in the October 2023 sales exercise.

In 2024, HDB expects to launch additional new flats as part of the new Tanglin Halt Integrated Development, with further details to be shared when ready.

These new housing developments will also come with additional commercial and social amenities for residents.

Tanglin Halt's heritage to be reflected and preserved in some features

As for the development's community spaces, these will include elements of well-remembered spaces, HDB added.

These include the hexagonal shape of the former Commonwealth Drive Food Centre that was built to house roadside hawkers, the barrel vault shape of the existing Tanglin Halt Market, and the open community atmosphere of the courtyard spaces of the former Tanglin Halt Neighbourhood Centre.

Other efforts to preserve Tanglin Halt's history and heritage include keeping the new housing blocks near the Rail Corridor to the ten-storey height, as a homage to the old "chap lau chu" (10-storey house in Hokkien).

Agencies are also exploring the adaptive usage of some of the residential blocks in Tanglin Halt which hold historical significance.

HDB suggested that Blocks 69 and 70, which were built by the former Singapore Improvement Trust (SIT), could be repurposed for other social-communal uses.

Building a park to connect Commonwealth MRT station and the Rail Corridor

In the longer term, a linear park will also be built between Commonwealth MRT Station and the Rail Corridor so as to provide residents with a more convenient and pleasant pathway to walk and cycle amidst lush greenery.

Commonwealth Drive will also be realigned, with the existing road being transformed into a pedestrian-friendly zone equipped with dedicated cycling and pedestrian footpaths.

Landscaping and recreational facilities will also be introduced along the segment of the rail corridor that runs along the edge of Tanglin Halt.

There will also be another new park near the Rail Corridor that will serve as a community space and pit-stop for residents and visitors.

According to HDB, the aim is to retain and enhance as much of the existing greenery as possible, to enable residents to enjoy the benefits of living close to nature.

