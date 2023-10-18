Double-decker bus rear bursts into flames along Tampines Ave 4

The rear of a double-decker bus was engulfed in flames along Tampines Avenue 4 on the night of Oct. 16, 2023.

Footage of the incident was uploaded to TikTok by user @ridleyyyyy, which showed the bus' interior lights flickering while its rear burned.

No one was seen on the bus.

TikTok user films himself calling the SCDF with helpful friend

The user also filmed himself calling the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

At one point, the operator could be heard asking him if the bus in question was a private bus, to which the user replied that it was public.

The user's friend can also be heard telling him to mention the location of the bus and correcting him during the following exchange:

Operator: "Anybody trapped inside?"

User: "Uh, a lot of people, a lot of people."

Friend: "No, (they meant) trapped inside leh."

User: "Oh, sorry, sorry, no one (is) trapped inside."

The user told Mothership that he had mistakenly heard the operator ask, "Is there anybody around the bus?"

He said it was his first time encountering a fire in person.

The video then concludes with two fire engines showing up at the scene, with three firefighters putting out the flames.

SCDF: Fire involved engine compartment

In response to Mothership's queries, SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at about 10.15pm on Oct. 16 along Tampines Avenue 4.

The fire involved the engine compartment of a bus and was extinguished with a water jet and a hose reel.

There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF added.

