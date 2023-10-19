Back

Taiwan presidential hopeful Ko Wen-je wants to be the last Taiwan president & first Taiwan 'prime minister'

If elected, he wants to change Taiwan's presidential democracy system to a parliamentary democracy system.

Brenda Khoo | October 19, 2023, 11:19 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Taiwan presidential hopeful Ko Wen-je wants to be Taiwan's last president if elected in January 2024, he said on Oct. 8. 

Instead, he would prefer to be the first 'prime minister' of Taiwan.

The Taiwan People's Party candidate wants to change Taiwan's current presidential democracy system to a parliamentary democracy system, according to Central News Agency.

'No checks & balances' on president: Ko

President is 'democratic emperor': Ko

Since 1996, Taiwan has gone through four elected presidents, starting from Kuomintang's Lee Teng Hui. In view of the island's progress, Ko claimed that power is "excessively tilted" in favour of the president.

The central government comprises the presidency and five major branches of government, or yuan. 

The president is head of state, commander in chief and is empowered to appoint the heads of four branches, excluding the president of the legislature (Speaker). Tsai Ing-wen is the current president.

The leader of the executive branch is called the Premier of Taiwan and is the head of government. Chen Chien-jen is the current premier.

[caption id="" align="aligncenter" width="2048"] Tsai Ing-wen meets former president Lee Teng Hui in 2016. Image via Wikimedia.[/caption]

Ko referred to the president as a "democratic emperor", unlimited and unrestrained, and claimed that the president is not subjected to parliamentary oversight.

He claimed: "The winner takes it all, and there are no checks and balances whatsoever."

Ko said Tsai hasn't spoken to media for over 700 days, but is he right?

As an example of current President Tsai Ing-wen's "inaction", Ko claimed she had not held a press conference for over 700 days. He said this was an issue, because presidents can hold off press conferences for 745 consecutive days.

While Ko did not specifically mention the exact date of Tsai's last press conference, official records show that Tsai held a press conference on May 20 this year.

Hence, Ko's calculation may be an exaggeration, as Tsai has not held a media conference for about 140 days.

Ko in 2014 as Taipei's former mayor. Image via Wikimedia.

Past 'semi-presidential system' is now 'super presidential system': Ko

Ko also argued that Taiwan's "semi-presidential system" has evolved into a "super-presidential system".

The president has full power to appoint leaders in all four branches of the government, including the premier, he highlighted.

He also alleged that the president can also announce new policies on social media without oversight from other branches, and control public perception using "unlimited propaganda".

Ko asserted that the political system in Taiwan needs to be reformed to rebalance power.

Seeking to abolish the 'elective monarchy system'

Ko plans to replace what he called the "elective monarchy system" with a Cabinet-run government.

His vision is to end what he claimed as the current "autocratic presidential system with power but no responsibility".

He said: "This vote is not for me but for Taiwan's long-term peace and stability."

Ko proposed several changes that he would enact if elected, including:

1. Lower voting age from 20 to 18

Ko supports lowering the voting age from 20 to 18.

He also advocated allowing candidates as young as 20, instead of 23, to run for public office.

2. No more 'fat cats': Ko

"Fat cats" aren't your usual chonky pet cats, but are directors, supervisors, and managers who enjoy high salaries and bonuses but run companies poorly.

In 2020, "fat cat" amendments were introduced to ensure that management and board directors disclose their salaries.

Ko suggested allowing an open selection of senior civil servants and directors of government-owned enterprises for greater transparency.

He also plans to curb excessive government spending by discontinuing the practice of special central government budgets.

3. Ko's other suggestions for political changes

Ko will also involve the legislative branch when appointing the premier and Cabinet members, if elected.

He also seeks to reduce the number of government branches from five to three, removing the control and examination branches.

The control branch is responsible for impeaching and censuring officials and conducting audits, while the examination branch oversees the civil service.

This will leave behind the executive, legislative, and judicial branches.

In addition, Focus Taiwan also said that Ko wants to lower the electoral threshold from 5 per cent to 3 per cent to enhance representation of political parties.

Electoral threshold is the minimum percentage of all the votes cast that a political party needs to secure before it can be represented in the 34 legislator-at-large seats.

Taiwan's next presidential elections will be held on Jan. 13, 2024.

Other people who indicated their desire to run for presidency are Kuomintang Hou Yu-ih, Democratic Progressive Party William Lai Ching-te, and independent candidate Terry Gou, former Foxconn's founder.

You can view Ko's Facebook post here:

Top image from 柯文哲 /Facebook.

@mothershipsg In Aug. 2023, Taiwan warned of a surge in tensions, as a record number of Chinese fighter jets crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait. #sgnews #tiktoksg #taiwan ♬ original sound - Mothership

Related stories

Dessert brand Sara Lee in financial trouble

They have entered voluntary administration.

October 19, 2023, 02:30 PM

India's foreign minister S Jaishankar to visit S'pore, will call on President Tharman

Both will also explore "mutually beneficial collaboration".

October 19, 2023, 02:21 PM

PM Lee visits Saudi Arabia, hosted to lunch by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

PM Lee also thanked Saudi Arabia for making Haj arrangements for Singapore Muslim pilgrims in 2022.

October 19, 2023, 12:16 PM

Man in Australia mauled by wild kangaroo while rescuing his dog

Roo vs man: 1-1

October 19, 2023, 11:39 AM

'Tornado' seen near Tuas Port is actually a waterspout

It did not cause any injuries or damage.

October 19, 2023, 11:36 AM

Dog found locked in car at IKEA Alexandra car park for more than 30 mins, public concerned

SPCA advised pet owners to never leave an animal unattended in a stationary vehicle.

October 19, 2023, 09:24 AM

President Tharman, PM Lee & FM Vivian send condolence letters to Palestinian leaders on civilian casualties

Pres. Tharman, PM Lee and FM Vivian wrote to their respective counterparts in the Palestinian Authority.

October 19, 2023, 01:09 AM

Boon Lay community library closes: Founder calls it quits due to complaints & mess children make daily

Sad.

October 19, 2023, 12:41 AM

Married woman, 34, claims trial to setting fire to thinner, causing lover, 32, to catch fire in HDB flat

She allegedly poured thinner on the kitchen floor and set it on fire.

October 18, 2023, 11:59 PM

Thai PM Srettha & other Asean leaders meet with Putin at Belt & Road Initiative Forum in Beijing

Xi used the forum to push back against western countries decoupling economically from China.

October 18, 2023, 07:18 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.