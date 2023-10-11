New Thai PM Srettha Thavisin to visit S'pore on Oct. 12

Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will be visiting Singapore on Oct. 12.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Oct. 11, Srettha will make an official visit to Singapore at the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

First official visit to S'pore

This will be Srettha's first official visit to Singapore since he became Thailand's new prime minister on August 22.

Srettha will meet PM Lee, who will host an official lunch in his honour.

He will receive a ceremonial welcome, and call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at the Istana on the same day. He will also visit the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Srettha will be accompanied by senior officials from the Secretariat of the Prime Minister and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Since his inauguration, he has made official visits to Hong Kong and Brunei from Oct. 8 to 10.

He's currently visiting Malaysia from Oct. 11 to 12, according to Malay Mail.

Who is Srettha?

Hailing from the Pheu Thai Party, Srettha eventually won the May 14 general elections on Aug. 22.

His party is the successor to the parties of former Thai PMs Thaksin and Yingluck Shinawatra, including the Thai Rak Thai party.

He won 482 votes in a joint session of Thailand's upper and lower houses of parliament, which is well over the 374 seats needed to win, according to the Bangkok Post.

Srettha's ally Thaksin is currently serving his prison sentence for graft and abuse of power. His eight-year prison sentence has been reduced to one year, after having returned to Thailand from his self-imposed exile of 15 years. He was moved to a hospital after complaining of heart problems.

However, Thaksin could be released on parole as early as late February in 2024, according to CNA.

