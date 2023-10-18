Back

MacPherson MRT Station staff push commuter on PMA home after he was too tired to move

So sweet.

Hannah Martens | October 18, 2023, 02:31 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A small act of kindness goes a long way.

Two SMRT staff went above and beyond their duty to ensure that a commuter could return home safely.

On the evening of Oct. 13 at 10:25pm, staff at MacPherson MRT Station received a call from Serangoon MRT Station regarding an elderly commuter on a Personal Mobility Aid (PMA) who required assistance.

Pushed commuter on foot

The staff at Serangoon MRT Station shared that the commuter was feeling tired from an extended outing but did not require medical attention.

Assistant Station Managers (ASMs) Basit and Shahiran from MacPherson MRT Station made their way to the platform to meet the passenger and saw that he was low on energy.

The man was resting his head against the handlebars of his PMA, and the staff had to push the commuter manually.

Both Basit and Shahiran offered to bring the commuter back safely to his place.

The man told the ASMs that he had an envelope in his PMA with his home address, located about 800m away.

Which was an 11-minute walk from the MRT station.

The commuter's next of kin was also unreachable.

After seeking permission from the Senior Station Manager, Basit and Shahiran journeyed on foot to send the commuter back home, and they made sure the commuter was safe and comfortable.

Gif made from a video sent by Mothership reader

Gif made from a video sent by Mothership reader

Example of SMRT's WeCare ethos

SMRT shared with Mothership that it was proud of ASMs Basit and Shahiran.

The pair "instinctively leaned forward and went the extra mile to care for the elderly commuter and accompanied him from the MRT station till he was safely home," said Ng Chan Cheok, Head of Circle Line SMRT Trains.

"This is one example of SMRT's WeCare service ethos which prioritises the well-being and safety of commuters in our MRT network."

Top photos via Mothership reader

MFA: All S'poreans in Lebanon to leave as soon as possible

All Singaporeans are also advised to defer travel to Lebanon.

October 18, 2023, 03:09 PM

Ex-Cheers’ staff, 29, charged with verbally abusing police officer at Lau Pa Sat outlet

He is also charged for publishing the identity of the police officer online.

October 18, 2023, 02:05 PM

Higher school fees for non-S'porean students in govt & govt-aided schools from 2024 to 2026

School fees remain unchanged for students who are Singapore citizens.

October 18, 2023, 01:05 PM

Nintendo pop-up store opening in Jewel Changi Airport in Nov. 2023

The pop-up store will be on the fourth floor of Jewel.

October 18, 2023, 12:46 PM

SMRT Trains charged for technical officer's death in 2020 at Bishan Depot

Court documents cited multiple safety measures the rail operator had allegedly failed to take.

October 18, 2023, 12:42 PM

Female officer completes 65-day SAF Ranger course, first S'porean woman to do so

Respect.

October 18, 2023, 12:17 PM

Indonesian boy gets head stuck near bus tyre, 2 adults help free him

How?

October 18, 2023, 11:46 AM

S'pore police: All applications for events & assemblies on Israel-Hamas war to be rejected

They said the applications will be turned down due to public safety and security concerns.

October 18, 2023, 10:58 AM

Jackson Lam replaces Lee Hong Chuang as PAP Hougang SMC branch chairperson

Lee contested for the Hougang SMC seat in the 2015 and 2020 general election.

October 18, 2023, 10:56 AM

Husband divorces wife, wife sues for adultery, husband & mistress to pay S$16,000 PI & lawyer fees

October 18, 2023, 10:56 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.