MacPherson MRT Station staff push commuter on PMA home after he was too tired to move

A small act of kindness goes a long way.

Two SMRT staff went above and beyond their duty to ensure that a commuter could return home safely.

On the evening of Oct. 13 at 10:25pm, staff at MacPherson MRT Station received a call from Serangoon MRT Station regarding an elderly commuter on a Personal Mobility Aid (PMA) who required assistance.

Pushed commuter on foot

The staff at Serangoon MRT Station shared that the commuter was feeling tired from an extended outing but did not require medical attention.

Assistant Station Managers (ASMs) Basit and Shahiran from MacPherson MRT Station made their way to the platform to meet the passenger and saw that he was low on energy.

The man was resting his head against the handlebars of his PMA, and the staff had to push the commuter manually.

Both Basit and Shahiran offered to bring the commuter back safely to his place.

The man told the ASMs that he had an envelope in his PMA with his home address, located about 800m away.

Which was an 11-minute walk from the MRT station.

The commuter's next of kin was also unreachable.

After seeking permission from the Senior Station Manager, Basit and Shahiran journeyed on foot to send the commuter back home, and they made sure the commuter was safe and comfortable.

Example of SMRT's WeCare ethos

SMRT shared with Mothership that it was proud of ASMs Basit and Shahiran.

The pair "instinctively leaned forward and went the extra mile to care for the elderly commuter and accompanied him from the MRT station till he was safely home," said Ng Chan Cheok, Head of Circle Line SMRT Trains.

"This is one example of SMRT's WeCare service ethos which prioritises the well-being and safety of commuters in our MRT network."

Top photos via Mothership reader