SIT graduand does backflip on stage during convocation & lands on face

A Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) graduand did a backflip on stage after receiving his certificate — and face planted in front of the audience, including the academic staff assembled on stage for the ceremony.

The failed acrobatic attempt was caught on video and the crowd responded with audible gasps.

A video of the attempt has been circulating online since Oct. 13.

Hesitated for split second

The student was seen hesitating for a split second initially before committing to the backflip.

As he did not appear to have generated enough vertical leap, he failed to stick the landing, and his mortarboard fell off as he hit the ground.

Gasps

The audible thud led to the person on stage handing out the certificates to turn around, pick up the fallen academic cap and hand it back to the graduand.

He then walked off the stage appearing not worse for wear.

The onscreen caption mentioned that he graduated with a Bachelor of Science with Honours in Physiotherapy.

Top photos via @braiilee TikTok