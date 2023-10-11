14-year-old S'pore Sports School student dies days after fitness trial, school to investigate

A male 14-year-old Singapore Sports School (SSP) student passed away on Oct. 11, days after undergoing a fitness trial in school.

He was part of the school's badminton academy.

According to the Straits Times (ST), SSP confirmed that the teen was taken to hospital on Oct. 5. He felt unwell after finishing a 400 metres fitness time trial.

CNA reported that the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a call for assistance at the school on Oct. 5 at about 6:50pm. He was taken to the National University Hospital (NUH).

They further stated that the teen was a part of the Singapore Badminton Association's (SBA) national intermediate squad.

Organs not functioning: Youth's uncle

The youth's uncle, who spoke to CNA, shared that the boy's parents were informed about what had happened when the ambulance was on its way to NUH.

He was quoted as saying that "most of [the boy's] organs were already not functioning" by the time he was attended to by a doctor.

The teen underwent a bypass surgery, and had an operation on his leg, according to CNA.

SSP shared that they are "deeply saddened" by his passing, and will "undertake a detailed investigation into the incident, and thoroughly review our safety protocols, and will keep parents updated".

