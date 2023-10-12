S'pore's religious diversity remarkable on global scale: Pew study

Singapore’s religious diversity is remarkable on a global scale and is unlike any other country in South and Southeast Asia, a Pew Research Center analysis on Oct. 6 detailed.

The United States-based think tank's website published the report, highlighting the high religious diversity here given that no more than about one-third of the population follows any one religion, whereas most of the surrounding countries have a single large religious majority.

Singapore also owes its religious diversity to Singaporeans, who have much higher levels of tolerance for and acceptance for people of other faiths than other regional countries surveyed.

Singaporeans' high level of tolerance

Moreover, six in 10 said they have a "personal connection" to at least one religion other than their own, which is an indication of religious tolerance.

This tolerance appears alongside many characteristics of those with or without religions, as well as a history of state-sponsored coexistence in the country, the report noted.

"Ever since its independence in 1965, the government has staunchly pushed the idea that being multiracial and multireligious is foundational to the country," the Pew report added.

The analysis, the report noted, drew from a 2022 Pew Research Center survey of more than 13,000 adults in six South and Southeast Asian countries, as well as a 2019-2020 Center survey of about 30,000 adults in India.

A 2014 Pew Research Center report had even ranked Singapore as the most religiously diverse country in the world.

Key findings

The report also highlighted certain key findings that made Singapore stand out.

Significant number of people with no religion

Among Singaporean adults, 26 per cent identify as Buddhist, 18 per cent as Muslim, 17 per cent as Christian, 8 per cent as Hindu, 6 per cent as a follower of Chinese traditional religions, such as Taoism or Confucianism, and 4 per cent as some other religion, including indigenous religions.

Another 22 per cent do not identify with any religion.

Singapore’s share of people with no religious affiliation, sometimes called “nones”, is also uniquely high among the countries surveyed, the report noted.

No need to be part of majority religion to be part of Singapore

In Singapore, only 13 per cent of adults say it is very important to belong to the nation’s majority religion — in Singapore's case, Buddhism — to truly be part of their country.

On the other hand, roughly three-quarters or more of Thais, Cambodians and Indonesians say it is very important.

68% say many religions can be true

Among all Singaporean adults who identify with a religion, some 68 per cent said many religions can be true.

Only three-in-10 said their religion is the only true religion.

Those who do not identify with a religious group were not asked this question.

6 in 10 with religion have personal connection to at least another religion

Moreover, among all Singaporean adults, six-in-10 report having a personal connection to at least one religion other than their own.

Around a quarter said they feel connected to three or more other religions, the most of any country surveyed.

Many Singaporeans also revere figures from religions beside their own.

At least one-quarter of Singaporean Buddhists say they pray or offer their respects to Jesus Christ (25 per cent) or Ganesh, the Hindu god of beginnings (31 per cent).

Singaporeans feel other religions are peaceful and compatible with nation's values

Singaporeans across all demographic groups are largely willing to have members of other religions as neighbors and overwhelmingly said other religions are peaceful and compatible with their nation’s values.

Overwhelming majorities of Singaporeans of all religions, including the religiously unaffiliated, say Islam, Christianity, Hinduism, Chinese traditional religions and indigenous religions are compatible with Singaporean culture and values.

Overall, 56 per cent said having people of different religions, ethnic groups and cultures makes Singapore a better place to live.

Only 4 per cent said such diversity makes their country a worse place to live, while 37 per cent said it makes little difference.

Highly religious Singaporeans are especially supportive of national diversity, it was also found.

Singaporeans who say religion is very important in their lives are more likely than Singaporeans who are less religious to say having people of many religions, ethnic groups and cultures makes their country a better place to live (65 per cent vs. 52 per cent).

