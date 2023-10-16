S'pore Porsche crashes into lamp post in Johor, husband-wife duo injured

A Singaporean couple was seriously injured after their Porsche crashed into a lamp post in Johor on Sunday morning, Oct. 15.

The supercar was travelling in a convoy of luxury cars heading towards Mersing, Sinar Harian reported.

Kluang police chief Bahrin Nor said the Porsche skidded and hit a lamp post while making a turn at about 9:45am.

Photos and a video showed the car badly damaged at the front and rear bumper.

Oriental Daily reported that the couple was travelling from Batu Pahat to Mersing when the accident happened in Kluang.

The driver, identified as Ang Yew Tiong, broke his left leg and sustained injuries to his hands and feet.

His wife, identified as Phay Ai Lien, also sustained injuries to her legs and hands.

No other cars in the fleet were reported to be damaged.

Top photos via Inforoadblock & Caricarz.com Facebook