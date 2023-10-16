Back

S'pore Porsche crashes into lamp post in Johor, husband-wife duo injured

It was identified as a rare Porsche.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 16, 2023, 11:40 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A Singaporean couple was seriously injured after their Porsche crashed into a lamp post in Johor on Sunday morning, Oct. 15.

The supercar was travelling in a convoy of luxury cars heading towards Mersing, Sinar Harian reported.

Kluang police chief Bahrin Nor said the Porsche skidded and hit a lamp post while making a turn at about 9:45am.

Photos and a video showed the car badly damaged at the front and rear bumper.

Oriental Daily reported that the couple was travelling from Batu Pahat to Mersing when the accident happened in Kluang.

The driver, identified as Ang Yew Tiong, broke his left leg and sustained injuries to his hands and feet.

His wife, identified as Phay Ai Lien, also sustained injuries to her legs and hands.

No other cars in the fleet were reported to be damaged.

Top photos via Inforoadblock & Caricarz.com Facebook

Naked woman who hung outside Yishun flat & fell to death wasn't migrant domestic worker: MOM

The ministry urged the public not to speculate.

October 15, 2023, 07:00 PM

Choa Chu Kang to get its first hawker centre, more recreational spaces & cycling paths

Rejoice, Choa Chu Kang residents.

October 15, 2023, 06:45 PM

'Either goondu or brain spoiled': Netizens clap for driver hogging lane in front of Traffic Police

The second police car eventually overtook the driver.

October 15, 2023, 06:29 PM

S’porean mother, 47, braves through cold weather & high altitudes to complete 42km Ladakh Marathon

She believed she could, so she did.

October 15, 2023, 05:13 PM

'Our scriptures emphasise human need for mercy & compassion': Mufti in letter to S'pore Chief Rabbi

A letter of support.

October 15, 2023, 04:51 PM

6 teens drink 111 bottles of sour plum drink at a S$4.88 buffet in China

Health is wealth.

October 15, 2023, 04:01 PM

Firsthand: S'porean special needs climbers summit Mt Fuji after 12 weeks' training

"Even though it's tough and every step is difficult, we move on and we become stronger."

October 15, 2023, 02:06 PM

Bee Cheng Hiang offering all-you-can-eat bak kwa & 6-course meal at S$39.90 nett

Wow.

October 15, 2023, 01:33 PM

Technical issue heated up data centre, disrupted DBS & Citibank's banking services

The data centre provider is looking into the issue.

October 15, 2023, 01:13 PM

5 S'poreans evacuated from Israel via South Korean military aircraft on Oct. 14

The aircraft landed at an air base near Seoul on the evening of Oct. 14.

October 15, 2023, 12:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.