Back

More than 370,000 discounted SIA & Scoot tickets up for grabs at Suntec Convention Centre travel fair

The travel fair will be from Nov. 3 to 5 at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre Halls 405 and 406.

Brenda Khoo | October 17, 2023, 04:26 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Feeling excited to travel and explore new places in 2024, especially during the long weekends?

More than 170,000 SIA round-trip & 200,000 Scoot one-way tickets at discount rates

Pack your luggage and get ready, because Singapore Airlines (SIA) will be offering more than 170,000 round-trip tickets at its upcoming Time to Fly travel fair.

These discounted tickets are applicable for Business Class, Premium Economy Class, and Economy Class seats on selected flights to 71 destinations between January and September 2024.

Scoot will also be at the fair offering 200,000 one-way tickets at discounted rates from Singapore to over 50 destinations.

Scoot's tickets are available for travel between November 2023 and October 2024.

The fair will be held at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre’s halls 405 and 406 from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5.

Lucky draw prizes include pair of SIA Business Class round-trip tickets

The fair will include exclusive giveaways and daily lucky draw prizes, including a pair of Business Class round-trip tickets to Denpasar Bali, Male, Osaka, or Phuket.

Blooming cherry blossoms in Osaka. Image via Pixabay.

Exclusive travel deals from participating travel agents and partners will also be available at the fair.

Children will also have the chance to dress up as SIA cabin crew and pilots for a memorable photo opportunity.

If you can't attend the fair physically, you can buy the discounted tickets through online sales between Nov. 3 and 16 on the SIA website, SIA mobile application, and SIA-appointed travel agents.

Lucky draw prizes for Scoot include travel vouchers worth up to S$5,000

Scoot's discounted airfares start from S$68 to Kuala Lumpur and S$140 to Taipei.

If you purchase Scoot flights during the fair, you can stand a chance to win daily lucky draw prizes, including travel vouchers worth up to S$5,000.

These vouchers can be used to redeem flight tickets and add-ons such as additional baggage allowance, in-flight meals, and seat upgrades.

You can also get Scoot's travel deals on its website between Nov. 3 and 16.

Related stories

@mothershipsg In Aug. 2023, Taiwan warned of a surge in tensions, as a record number of Chinese fighter jets crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait. #sgnews #tiktoksg #taiwan ♬ original sound - Mothership

Top image from Singapore Airlines/Facebook.

S'pore man, 44, acts as boy, 16, to befriend girl, 12, to rape her

He has been sentenced to 19 years' jail and 18 strokes of the cane.

October 17, 2023, 04:19 PM

S'pore beats Guam 1-0 in 2nd leg of 1st round World Cup qualifier, advances to next stage

South Korea next.

October 17, 2023, 04:10 PM

Over 50 people look for missing man, 81, find him 12 hours later 10km away from last location in Yishun

:')

October 17, 2023, 04:08 PM

IKEA S'pore drops prices on 144 products, will reduce prices on more than 60 others by April 2024

Shopping time!

October 17, 2023, 04:06 PM

Anime Fest Asia returns to Suntec Convention Centre from Nov. 24 - 26

Take my money.

October 17, 2023, 03:27 PM

China supports 'just cause' of Palestinians, says Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi in Iran call

Wang Yi also said that the root cause of the war is due to the Palestinians' right to statehood being "set aside for a long time".

October 17, 2023, 03:16 PM

2 BTO projects in Bayshore set to launch in 2024 with waterfront & city view units

They will likely fall under the Plus model of flats.

October 17, 2023, 02:18 PM

Traffic marshall argues with driver in Siglap who allegedly failed to stop, rants: 'Eh lately a lot of ch** by* driver'

The exchange lasted 1.5 minutes.

October 17, 2023, 01:51 PM

S$34.7 million yacht runs aground off Sentosa

It was believed to have entered shallow waters off Singapore.

October 17, 2023, 01:32 PM

2 Swedish football fans in Belgium killed by gunman, Euro 2024 qualifier match suspended

The gunman is still on the run at time of writing.

October 17, 2023, 01:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.