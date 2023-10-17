More than 370,000 discounted SIA & Scoot tickets up for grabs at Suntec Convention Centre travel fair

Feeling excited to travel and explore new places in 2024, especially during the long weekends?

More than 170,000 SIA round-trip & 200,000 Scoot one-way tickets at discount rates

Pack your luggage and get ready, because Singapore Airlines (SIA) will be offering more than 170,000 round-trip tickets at its upcoming Time to Fly travel fair.

These discounted tickets are applicable for Business Class, Premium Economy Class, and Economy Class seats on selected flights to 71 destinations between January and September 2024.

Scoot will also be at the fair offering 200,000 one-way tickets at discounted rates from Singapore to over 50 destinations.

Scoot's tickets are available for travel between November 2023 and October 2024.

The fair will be held at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre’s halls 405 and 406 from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5.

Lucky draw prizes include pair of SIA Business Class round-trip tickets

The fair will include exclusive giveaways and daily lucky draw prizes, including a pair of Business Class round-trip tickets to Denpasar Bali, Male, Osaka, or Phuket.

Exclusive travel deals from participating travel agents and partners will also be available at the fair.

Children will also have the chance to dress up as SIA cabin crew and pilots for a memorable photo opportunity.

If you can't attend the fair physically, you can buy the discounted tickets through online sales between Nov. 3 and 16 on the SIA website, SIA mobile application, and SIA-appointed travel agents.

Lucky draw prizes for Scoot include travel vouchers worth up to S$5,000

Scoot's discounted airfares start from S$68 to Kuala Lumpur and S$140 to Taipei.

If you purchase Scoot flights during the fair, you can stand a chance to win daily lucky draw prizes, including travel vouchers worth up to S$5,000.

These vouchers can be used to redeem flight tickets and add-ons such as additional baggage allowance, in-flight meals, and seat upgrades.

You can also get Scoot's travel deals on its website between Nov. 3 and 16.

Top image from Singapore Airlines/Facebook.